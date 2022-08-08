ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Technologies#A Value#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2
Fortune

‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

AMTD Digital and MEGL Stock: Are Meme Stocks Back?

This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Profit & Protection newsletter dated Aug. 5, 2022. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. On Aug. 2, AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) briefly touched $2,555 in a bewildering day of trading. With...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Uber
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility

Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

Magic Empire (MEGL) Stock Plunges 90% After Post-IPO Squeeze

There’s a popular saying in the stock market that equities generally go up on an escalator and down in an elevator. However, with the incredible parabolic move we’ve seen in Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL), investors have found out what can happen when a stock skips the elevator and takes off in a rocket. Today, MEGL stock lost around 90% of its value as momentum very clearly shifted to the downside in this stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Uber Technologies Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened...
TECHNOLOGY
AOL Corp

Crypto winter continues to shave billions from the stock market: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Crypto winter continues, and...
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy