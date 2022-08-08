Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.
Investing In This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
It's easier than you might think to reach millionaire status.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
CNBC
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Mexican corporate card Clara lands $150 million debt facility from Goldman Sachs
MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexican "unicorn" Clara, a startup with a valuation over $1 billion that offers corporate credit cards and expense management resources, said on Monday it has secured $150 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs .
SoftBank posts record $23 billion loss on Vision Fund pain
SoftBank unveiled a $23 billion quarterly net loss on Monday, its biggest ever, as a market sell-off upended tech stocks and shredded valuations at its sprawling Vision Fund unit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss
CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
InvestorPlace
AMTD Digital and MEGL Stock: Are Meme Stocks Back?
This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Profit & Protection newsletter dated Aug. 5, 2022. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. On Aug. 2, AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) briefly touched $2,555 in a bewildering day of trading. With...
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
Coinbase Stock Slides Afrer Wider Q2 Loss Amid Plunging Crypto Trading Volumes
Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss Tuesday as crypto transaction volumes slumped amid the ongoing slide in bitcoin and other digital tokens. Coinbase said revenues for the three months ending in June fell 31% from last year to $803 million, well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility
Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
InvestorPlace
Magic Empire (MEGL) Stock Plunges 90% After Post-IPO Squeeze
There’s a popular saying in the stock market that equities generally go up on an escalator and down in an elevator. However, with the incredible parabolic move we’ve seen in Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL), investors have found out what can happen when a stock skips the elevator and takes off in a rocket. Today, MEGL stock lost around 90% of its value as momentum very clearly shifted to the downside in this stock.
Looking At Uber Technologies Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Should Crypto Bulls Avoid Coinbase Stock? Why This Investor Says 'Just Buy Bitcoin'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares jumped more than 30% over the last week after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock Inc BLK. As the crypto firm prepares to report earnings after the bell, one investor is arguing that Bitcoin BTC/USD is the better bet. "If you want to be...
AOL Corp
Crypto winter continues to shave billions from the stock market: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Crypto winter continues, and...
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0