Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer of the second season of “ Delhi Crime .”

Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers.

The cast also includes Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma. The writing team includes Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh and Virat Basoya.

Shah said: “I love every character I’ve played but Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I’m so proud of the role and ‘Delhi Crime’ as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it’s fulfilling to portray roles like these. This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, ‘Delhi Crime’ is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can’t wait for the audience to watch it.”

While the first season was directed by Richie Mehta, Tanuj Chopra (“Staycation”) serves as showrunner and director for the second season. “Inspired by true events, this season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We’ll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices — be it procedural or emotional.”

“Delhi Crime” was created by Mehta and is produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan. The first season won the International Emmy for best drama series and won big at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Season 2 will stream from Aug. 26, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: