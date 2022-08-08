ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
City
Mason, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
10TV

Dolly Parton visits Columbus to celebrate Imagination Library success in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music superstar Dolly Parton made a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The program mails children one book each month from birth to five years old. In Ohio, 343,490 children are enrolled, which makes up 48% of eligible children signed up in the state.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel has promised that 70% of the workers it plans to hire will have associate engineering degrees. That's music to the ears of Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) President John Berry who said the school is positioned to train the next Intel worker. Intel has already blessed the way it’s teaching students now.
NEWARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Medical Student#Vigil#Ohio State Medical#Team Buckeye
10TV

Police corral roughly 30 cows after crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound is back open after a trailer hauling cattle tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night. Thirty cows were corralled by police in a wreck that took crews more than eight hours to clear....
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

New DNA technology leads to arrest of man in 31-year-old Ohio cold case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old cold case has been solved following a joint investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin's Office. The investigation led to the arrest of a Columbus man in the case of a 31-year-old unsolved homicide.
10TV

DeWine declares Tuesday Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared tomorrow, Aug. 9, as honorary Dolly Parton Day in preparation for Parton’s visit to Ohio tomorrow. Parton, a famous country singer, songwriter and actress, will make a stop in Columbus to help promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that mails a free book each month to children ages newborn to five. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the free program and can sign up on the website.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
10TV

Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police investigating fatal crash involving semi on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 270 on the east side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation the...
COLUMBUS, OH
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Black Lives Matter mural in Franklinton vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alicia Jean Vanderelli owns and operates The Vanderelli Room, an art gallery in Franklinton near downtown Columbus. Vanderelli has had the space for more than eight years. Her artists paint different murals on the building to highlight social issues and celebrate inclusion and diversity. “We’re responsible,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing

GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy