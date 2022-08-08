Read full article on original website
International Business Times
'Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World' Episode 6 Live Stream Details, Spoilers
Michio and Roxanne are ready to fight the boss in the labyrinth in "Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World" Episode 6. The official website has shared the spoiler stills and synopsis of the upcoming episode. Michio and Roxanne decide to challenge the boss on the first floor of the labyrinth.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gears Up for Muichiro's Season 3 Big Fight
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been gearing up to return for Season 3 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting Muichiro Tokito ready for his big fight in the new episodes! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, and with it came the announcement that the third season of the series was already in the works. It's far from surprising given the massive success of the anime so far, but now fans are curious as to what to expect from the series next.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion Free Online
Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion. Cast: Aoi Yuki Chiwa Saito Eri Kitamura Kaori Mizuhashi Ai Nonaka. Following Madoka's rewriting of the universe, sacrificing herself and her happy normal days to save all magical girls from the cruel fate that awaited them by wiping witches out of existence, the despair still manifest into creatures known as nightmares. Magical girl Homura Akemi continues to fight alone in the hope that she will be able to see Madoka smile again.
5 Exciting Announcements From Crunchyroll Expo 2022
Crunchyroll Expo 2022 took place from Aug. 5-7, and it delivered some exciting announcements for anime fans — including news about the much-anticipated 'Chainsaw Man.'
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star
Click here to read the full article. Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include “1883” and “Dark Winds”; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of “Reservation Dogs.” The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: “Little Girl”) and, more recently, she’s had lead roles on TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion” and parts in films “The Marksman” and “The Ice Road.” But in Dan Trachtenberg’s clever “Predator” prequel...
hypebeast.com
ALLCITY Presents 'STILL LIFE' by Vaughn Taormina
11 new paintings serving as a love letter to Detroit. ALLCITY has steadily cemented itself as a gallery that should be on your radar. Founded by Doubleday & Cartwright, the burgeoning space has already featured a number of emerging artists, including Nikkolos Mohammed and Martin Kazanietz. The latest to join...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Unveils 'Super Freaky Girl' Cover Art Following Song's Title Change
Nicki Minaj has unveiled the cover art for her forthcoming Rick James-inspired single along with a brand new title. Originally named “Freaky Girl,” Nicki asked her fans to help re-name the single when she ran into apparent legal issues, giving her Barbz the options of “Nick James,” “He Want a Freaky Girl” and “Super Freaky Girl.” Fans decided on the latter.
wegotthiscovered.com
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
hypebeast.com
Dior Has Just Renewed Its Contract With Johnny Depp As the Face of Sauvage
Now that the defamation lawsuit has concluded for Johnny Depp, Dior has reportedly signed the actor back for a multiyear contract. While Dior never dropped Depp, it did limit its presence and connection with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during the height of the abuse allegations. This new contract renewal makes it loud a clear that Depp is proudly the face of the Sauvage fragrance, posting “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage” on a partnership post with the actor. Said to be a seven-figure contract, the first of the new series of campaigns will see Depp and his work in music.
IGN
How the Chaos of Making Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water Almost Killed an Anime Studio
Gainax was in no position to handle something like Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water. The studio’s first major success, Nadia is credited with propelling Gainax from a company whose audience consisted of mainly hardcore otakus into one recognized by the Japanese mainstream. It also provided the industry with one of its first icons of the 1990s: the mysterious and emotionally complex title character who was, a rarity in anime, a young woman of color. For any other studio, a series like Nadia would have been the beginning of an upward trajectory, but instead Nadia would mark the beginning of what would become the most disastrous years in the early history of Gainax. A time plagued by corporate power struggles, tremendous debt, the psychological breakdown of its director, and even the idea that Gainax should leave the anime industry altogether.
ComicBook
One Piece Film Red Producer Shinji Shimizu Unpacks Shanks' Past and the Anime's Future in Exclusive Interview
It has been more than 20 years since One Piece was first brought to the screen, and the Straw Hat pirates have never been bigger than they are today. Luffy and the gang have seen fans through some wild adventures, and their next voyage is on the horizon. After all, One Piece Film Red will come out this August, and ComicBook got the lowdown on the movie recently from producer Shinji Shimizu himself!
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Acting Debut as Tina Snow in Starz’s ‘P-Valley’
Megan Thee Stallion is taking her “Savage” song to a whole new level, making her acting debut on the penultimate episode of P-Valley Season 2 on Sunday night (Aug. 7), guest starring as Tina Snow. The rapper, who previously won Grammys for best new artist, best rap performance,...
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Rumors Grow Following New Poster
Kaiju No. 8 has been around for a couple of years now, and if you have checked out the manga, its popularity speaks for itself. The hit series has captured millions of readers with its action-centric story, and let's be real – who doesn't love a good kaiju adventure? Many have begged for a Kaiju No. 8 anime since the series got underway, and recent rumors have suggested such a project is in the works. And now, more evidence about a show has presented itself.
Original Predator Actor Responds To Prey On Hulu
An original Predator actor responds to how he feels about Hulu’s Prey.
Polygon
Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Akira, and more exciting anime movies are heading to Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll will soon be the streaming home of Akira, Your Name, and a host of other anime movies, which will be available on the streaming service later this month. The news was announced at this weekend’s Anime Expo. Additionally, Crunchyroll also announced the acquisition of various anime titles. On...
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
EXCLUSIVE: Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Signs With IMG Models
Click here to read the full article. IMG Models has signed D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, WWD has learned exclusively. The 20-year-old Canadian actor, who was recently featured on GQ Hype, is best known for his role as Bear Smallhill in the FX on Hulu comedy-drama “Reservation Dogs.”More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSAustralian Fashion Week Resort 2022 CollectionsHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity The modeling agency will help build his portfolio in fashion editorials, as well as fashion and lifestyle endorsements. “I’m so excited to join the IMG Models family,” Woon-A-Tai said in an exclusive statement. “I...
