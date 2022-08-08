Weekend Winners: Daniil Medvedev, Daria Kasatkina and Nick Kyrgios take home trophies from Los Cabos, San Jose and Washington, D.C.

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Russia's Daria Kasatkina bests Shelby Rogers, wins Silicon Valley Classic
SAN JOSE -- Daria Kasatkina fell to the ground in triumph and lay on her back for several moments after attacking a short ball off her serve and putting it away with a forehand winner on match point.A dramatic comeback victory sealed Sunday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, the Russian star then turned back to the big picture in her topsy-turvy world: "I want to thank every single person who is sharing now this moment with us on this beautiful court, thank you guys," she told the crowd at San Jose State University while accepting her trophy. "I want...
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women's title
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then,...
Nick Kyrgios ends title drought with Citi Open victory in build-up to US Open
An emotional Nick Kyrgios has spoken of his struggles to discover his best form after ending a three-year title drought with victory in the Citi Open final in Washington. The Australian took just 81 minutes to defeat Japanese giant-killer Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday’s final to claim his first ATP Tour title since winning at the same event in 2019.
Andy Murray out of Montreal Open but Cameron Norrie eases through
The three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as the British men’s No 1, Cameron Norrie, progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got under way against the American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
Taylor Fritz: ‘The stuff Kyrgios does, it turns on people who aren’t fans’
USA’s top-ranked men’s player reflects on his goals, the future of the sport, and Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players
Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round
MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
Naomi Osaka's struggles continue with National Bank Open withdrawal
With the US Open a few weeks ago, Naomi Osaka is still trending downward. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match at the National Bank Open against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Tuesday due to a back injury. Kanepi had been leading 7-6 (4), 3-0 at the time of Osaka's withdrawal.
Nick Kyrgios hot streak continues in Montreal to set up blockbuster with No 1 Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has set up a second-round blockbuster with world No 1 Daniil Medvedev as Australia’s tennis ace continued his promising US Open preparations in Montreal. Fresh from his historic singles-doubles title double in Washington on Sunday, the 27-year-old Kyrgios defeated Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-4 to extend his hard-court winning streak to seven matches.
