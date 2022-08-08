Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie; Genesee; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a different Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far southern portions of Erie county until 900 PM EDT.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming by NWS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York Lewis County in central New York Eastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Sandy Island Beach State Park to 9 miles southwest of Redfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield and Glen Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
