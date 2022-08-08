ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township had prior felony conviction

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Court documents show that quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow was charged in Vandalia for aggravated burglary back in 2019. “If you are convicted of a felony, you can't have a firearm,” said Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a Professor of Law at the Dayton University. Dayton 24/7...
VANDALIA, OH
WKRC

Driver pleads guilty to hitting, killing a tow truck driver

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has admitted to hitting and killing a tow truck driver in 2021. Mahamadou Maiga pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter Monday. Glenn Ewing was working as a tow truck driver for AAA when he was struck while outside of his vehicle in West Price Hill on July 4.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hanover Township woman is accused of letting a six-year-old drink alcohol. Victoria Hampton faces charges of endangering children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both are misdemeanors. Butler County deputies were called to the Marathon station on Millville Oxford Road. They say...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New door cam footage shows people fleeing from OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New footage was released of the OTR shooting on Sunday morning. A home security camera captured people running away from the scene of the shooting. The one video shows multiple people running away with gunshots heard in the background. The second video shows a man carrying a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Trauma center medical team details response to Over-The-Rhine mass shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday's mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine injured nine people, who were all treated and released from the hospital later that morning. One of the reasons those victims got the medical attention they needed right away is that, as soon as first responders were notified, the Tri-State's mass casualty team was standing by.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley

WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
LAWRENCE, KS
WKRC

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant

WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

1 woman dead after car plunged into Ohio River in Pierce Township

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after driving her car through an intersection, plunging into the Ohio River. Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Christine Durham of Petersburg, Kentucky. Dive crews were on the scene searching the water. Clermont County dispatch says the car went...
PETERSBURG, KY

