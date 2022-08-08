Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Initial charges dropped against suspect in Middletown hit-and-run that killed 1
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Initial charges against a man accused in a hit and run crash in Middletown that left a man dead are dropped. But a new set of charges, possibly stiffer ones, could be filed. Police say 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike on Roosevelt Avenue...
WKRC
Covington Police seek vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on I-75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police are looking for help finding the vehicle that struck and killed a man walking on I-75 Monday. Donald Holt, 60, of Independence was walking south on northbound I-75 near the 12th Street ramp when he was struck. His body was found lying against a barrier.
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
WKRC
Man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township had prior felony conviction
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Court documents show that quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow was charged in Vandalia for aggravated burglary back in 2019. “If you are convicted of a felony, you can't have a firearm,” said Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a Professor of Law at the Dayton University. Dayton 24/7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Driver pleads guilty to hitting, killing a tow truck driver
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has admitted to hitting and killing a tow truck driver in 2021. Mahamadou Maiga pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter Monday. Glenn Ewing was working as a tow truck driver for AAA when he was struck while outside of his vehicle in West Price Hill on July 4.
WKRC
Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hanover Township woman is accused of letting a six-year-old drink alcohol. Victoria Hampton faces charges of endangering children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both are misdemeanors. Butler County deputies were called to the Marathon station on Millville Oxford Road. They say...
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
WKRC
Report: Amazon driver shoots man who pulled knife on him in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver says he shot a man Sunday morning because he pulled a knife. Police were called to the scene on Central Avenue around 5 a.m. The driver reportedly told them that the man came out of nowhere waving a knife, so he shot him in the leg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WKRC
Driver charged with causing fatal crash that killed a motorcycle rider
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver faces charges for a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead. Elvis Smith was turning left from Glenway Avenue to Prosperity Place. on June 4, when he collided with the motorcycle. according to police. Nicholas Van Kalker was killed. He was not wearing a helmet.
WKRC
Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
WKRC
ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Preliminary findings released on medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The National Transportation Safety Board just released its preliminary findings on a medical helicopter crash from July. The NTSB says the chopper's blades connected with high voltage power lines and that is what caused it to fall 30-to-50 feet. The three crew members suffered only...
WKRC
Court doc: Marlow manifesto reveals conspiracy theories, 'voices in his head'
UPDATE: Dayton 24/7 Now’s reporter Allison Walker did some digging and found documents that show back in 2019, Marlow was charged in Vandalia for aggravated burglary. The Montgomery County prosecutor's office confirmed Marlow was released early from his up to 5 years of probation this past February. While Walker...
WKRC
New door cam footage shows people fleeing from OTR shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New footage was released of the OTR shooting on Sunday morning. A home security camera captured people running away from the scene of the shooting. The one video shows multiple people running away with gunshots heard in the background. The second video shows a man carrying a...
WKRC
Trauma center medical team details response to Over-The-Rhine mass shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday's mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine injured nine people, who were all treated and released from the hospital later that morning. One of the reasons those victims got the medical attention they needed right away is that, as soon as first responders were notified, the Tri-State's mass casualty team was standing by.
WKRC
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
WKRC
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WKRC
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WKRC
1 woman dead after car plunged into Ohio River in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after driving her car through an intersection, plunging into the Ohio River. Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Christine Durham of Petersburg, Kentucky. Dive crews were on the scene searching the water. Clermont County dispatch says the car went...
