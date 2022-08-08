Read full article on original website
The World Excel Championship is being broadcast on ESPN and it's absolutely wild
There are so many sports around the world at the moment and they all bring atmosphere, thrills, spills, heartache, determination and adrenaline (in some way, shape or form). But we're here to present to you one hell of an exciting new adventure: Excel Esports. That’s right, a whole sport dedicated...
Teenage NBA Prospect Abiodun Adegoke Has Reportedly Grown To 7-Foot-11-Inches Tall
When we last checked-in with Abiodun Adegoke back in 2021, he was a 7-foot-9-inch internet sensation destined for a bright future in the NBA. Two years on and he's said to be still growing. According to multiple reports, including his personal Wikipedia page, Adegoke has grown by two inches –...
What happened when a group of 'street fighters' challenged a former kickboxing champion
A group of 'street fighters' interrupted a training session and challenged former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. Things didn't end well. Check it out below:. The 'street fighters' stormed the gym and interrupted the sparring session between Anpo and Kosei Yamada. They then challenged former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Anpo to...
Little League World Series Batter Hit By Pitch Shows Incredible Sportsmanship
A batter hit by a pitch during the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game turned from a scary moment to the best display of sportsmanship this year. Oklahoma batter Isaiah "Zay" Jarvis was drilled right in the middle of his head with a pitch that got away from Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton in the first inning. The pitch hit his helmet's earflap and knocked the helmet off.
Former AC Milan director calls for ‘Football Brexit’ when asked about the Super League
Former AC Milan director, Adriano Galliani has called for a ‘football brexit’ when he was asked about the future of the controversial European Super League. Galliani, who is now the chief executive of newly promoted Serie A side Monza spoke to Italian news outlet, Tuttosport about the financial challenges that are affecting football in Italy.
Inside Todd Boehly's Stamford Bridge renovation plans as Chelsea spell out club identity
Chelsea’s new owners are set to invest in a major upgrade to Stamford Bridge, with a series of renovations planned, it has been revealed. As part of the takeover bid for Chelsea, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had to promise funds would be made available to renovate or rebuild Chelsea’s iconic stadium.
Online sports betting guide, terms, promos, bonus, winning strategy: How to bet on football, golf, baseball
Legal online sports betting is expanding into even more states now, meaning more fans than ever will get to wager on their favorite teams for the first time. If you haven't bet on sports before, learning all the terms and betting styles can seem overwhelming. However, right now is the perfect time to learn the most popular sports betting terms before the calendar gets extremely full. Baseball, golf and car racing are going on right now, and soon football, basketball and hockey will join in. To help you learn the best ways to bet on all of these sports, we have put together a quick guide to get you started. After reviewing our sports betting guide, you will be wagering on your favorite sports like a pro. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.
Roger Federer keeps his promise and surprises young fan from 2017 US Open press conference
A young fan had 'the best day of his life' after sharing the same tennis court as Roger Federer, five years after he challenged one of the all-time greats to a match. Back in August 2017, during a press conference ahead of the US Open tournament in New York, Izyan 'Zizou' Ahmad was offered the chance to ask Federer a question as part of the #NetGenerationKidcaster event.
South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune may have the best distribution in world football, this game proves it
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Itumeleng Khune, the South African goalkeeper who gives Manuel Neuer and Ederson a run for their money when it comes to distribution. The 35-year-old, who has made 91 appearances for his country, joined Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs when he was just 12-years-old, but it was a tough start to life at the most decorated club in South Africa.
Football fan in the doghouse with girlfriend after trying to organise romantic weekend that was actually an away day
A Sheffield Wednesday fan has gone viral after an unsuccessful attempt to try and pass a romantic weekend off as an away day trip. 25-year-old Joe Taylor has found himself in the doghouse with girlfriend Georgia Grayson as a result of the ploy and was even told "You're dumped". He...
