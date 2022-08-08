ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97X

Little League World Series Batter Hit By Pitch Shows Incredible Sportsmanship

A batter hit by a pitch during the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game turned from a scary moment to the best display of sportsmanship this year. Oklahoma batter Isaiah "Zay" Jarvis was drilled right in the middle of his head with a pitch that got away from Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton in the first inning. The pitch hit his helmet's earflap and knocked the helmet off.
CBS Sports

Online sports betting guide, terms, promos, bonus, winning strategy: How to bet on football, golf, baseball

Legal online sports betting is expanding into even more states now, meaning more fans than ever will get to wager on their favorite teams for the first time. If you haven't bet on sports before, learning all the terms and betting styles can seem overwhelming. However, right now is the perfect time to learn the most popular sports betting terms before the calendar gets extremely full. Baseball, golf and car racing are going on right now, and soon football, basketball and hockey will join in. To help you learn the best ways to bet on all of these sports, we have put together a quick guide to get you started. After reviewing our sports betting guide, you will be wagering on your favorite sports like a pro. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.
SPORTbible

Roger Federer keeps his promise and surprises young fan from 2017 US Open press conference

A young fan had 'the best day of his life' after sharing the same tennis court as Roger Federer, five years after he challenged one of the all-time greats to a match. Back in August 2017, during a press conference ahead of the US Open tournament in New York, Izyan 'Zizou' Ahmad was offered the chance to ask Federer a question as part of the #NetGenerationKidcaster event.
SPORTbible

South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune may have the best distribution in world football, this game proves it

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Itumeleng Khune, the South African goalkeeper who gives Manuel Neuer and Ederson a run for their money when it comes to distribution. The 35-year-old, who has made 91 appearances for his country, joined Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs when he was just 12-years-old, but it was a tough start to life at the most decorated club in South Africa.
SOCCER
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

