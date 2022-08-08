ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City

LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
LAYTON, UT
West Valley City, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating

UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Construction worker rescued after being buried alive in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Co-workers and first responders were able to successfully dig out a construction worker buried Monday evening in a site collapse. At approximately 5:30 p.m. the Park City Fire District responded to the emergency at a construction site on Upper Evergreen...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Teen who left Layton treatment center found safe, reunited with family

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 16-year-old girl who ran away from a Layton residential treatment center last week was found safe Tuesday. The Layton City Police Department tweeted about 8 p.m. that Natalee had been found in Salt Lake City “thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her there.”
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wrong-way driver stopped on Legacy Parkway early Sunday morning

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A likely disaster was averted early Sunday morning when law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions stopped a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway. The drama began to play out about 3:35 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a red...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

