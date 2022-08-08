Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD: Suspect arrested for DUI after car ran down victim
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a police say his vehicle ran over a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Redwood Apartment Complex. West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the single-vehicle crash at the...
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into electrical box, sparking brush fire in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 46-year-old suspected DUI driver was arrested Tuesday after crashing into a residential electrical box, nearly hitting two bystanders and sparking a brush fire in Centerville. Officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a car crash and grass fire reported at 309...
ksl.com
Police seeking man suspected of kidnapping child, hitting passenger with car in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Police continued early Wednesday to search for a man who they suspect of kidnapping a child and attempting to rob a Walmart in American Fork, then leading officers on a series of chases. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 949 Grassland Dr. about 8:50 p.m....
kslnewsradio.com
Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City
LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant. The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday. “The infant...
VIDEO: Man who allegedly kidnapped 5-year-old in American Fork still at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are still searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 5-year-old boy while shoplifting from a Walmart in American Fork on Tuesday night. American Fork Police say the suspect, Danny Sihalath, 29, still remains at large after an AMBER Alert was issued for the 5-year-old boy late Tuesday night. […]
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating
UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
kjzz.com
Murray Costco workers meet woman whose life they helped save after parking lot crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray Costco employees met a woman whose life they helped save after a parking lot crash in 2021. Manager Bree Bonfoey and several other employees raced to the scene of a crash, finding a woman had been struck and pinned by a car. “Everyone was...
Gephardt Daily
Construction worker rescued after being buried alive in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Co-workers and first responders were able to successfully dig out a construction worker buried Monday evening in a site collapse. At approximately 5:30 p.m. the Park City Fire District responded to the emergency at a construction site on Upper Evergreen...
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Teen who left Layton treatment center found safe, reunited with family
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 16-year-old girl who ran away from a Layton residential treatment center last week was found safe Tuesday. The Layton City Police Department tweeted about 8 p.m. that Natalee had been found in Salt Lake City “thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her there.”
Gephardt Daily
Tanker crashes into barrier on I-84, spills hot tar near Mountain Green
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A tanker carrying hot tar overturned Tuesday on Interstate 84, blocking one lane of traffic and leaving the Utah Highway Patrol pondering how to get the vehicle into an upright position for removal without causing a larger leak. The accident...
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of shooting driver during Black Lives Matter protest trying to get case dismissed
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of firing into a vehicle during a Black Lives Matter protest in Provo, is trying to get his case dismissed. Jesse Taggart’s attorney Shane Johnson argued in court that police did not collect enough evidence in the case against him. Taggart...
KSLTV
Surveillance video shows moments just before FrontRunner train fatally hits woman
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said Monday that basic awareness could have saved the life of a 33-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City. A new video released Monday showed the critical moments leading up to Michelle Leyba’s...
Gephardt Daily
Wrong-way driver stopped on Legacy Parkway early Sunday morning
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A likely disaster was averted early Sunday morning when law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions stopped a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway. The drama began to play out about 3:35 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a red...
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
