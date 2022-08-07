Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Bakehouse opens its fifth location in Causeway Bay
Bakehouse has sent Hong Kong into a frenzy over their handcrafted baked goods, and it’s not hard to see why. Opening their latest branch in Causeway Bay on August 12, the new store will offer all the good ‘ol Bakehouse classics, such as the signature egg tarts, European-style sourdough bread, and flaky pastries ranging from pretzel croissant twists to apple crumble danishes.
Time Out Global
Sydney's beloved Rosa Cienfuegos is hosting a nostalgic six-week festival all about tacos at her Redfern Itacate
Exciting, delicious news ahead: Rosa Cienfuegos of the Tamaleria and Mexican Deli in Dulwich Hill is launching a series of intimate and nostalgic taco nights, celebrating all things about the bite-sized staple. To kick things off and celebrate her partnership with Jarritos, on (Taco) Tuesday, August 16, Rosa will be giving away 50 tacos for the first 50 people that come into the Redfern store. To add to the fiesta, from 6pm there will be live Mariachi performances.
Drew Barrymore-Approved Skincare Is Majorly Marked Down — Including This Beloved Retinol Set
Drew Barrymore‘s coveted glow is hard to miss. In fact, it’s constantly the center of attention and conversation from the red carpet to talk shows everywhere. Although the actress invests in some seriously good skincare, she also mixes in attainable finds. One brand Barrymore has shared before is Sunday Riley — she turns to their retinol sleeping night oil that smooths and fades signs of aging. And not only is the Drew Barrymore-approved retinol on sale, but it’s available in the travel kit that comes with another Sunday Riley best seller. The Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit is one...
The Best New Trader Joe's Products I've Come Across This Year (And Yes, There Were Many)
Here's what to stock up on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint
Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
CNET
Get a Free 10-Piece Gift with a $20 Ulta Beauty Brand Purchase
Ulta Beauty has a new offer where all shoppers can get a free 10-piece gift with a $20 purchase of Ulta Beauty Collection products through Aug. 20. During this sale you can score affordable prices on brow pencils, eyeshadow, lip oil and other essential makeup -- because it's all from Ulta's own brand.
Time Out Global
The corgi parade is coming back to Montreal: essential guide to parade, dates and times
A procession of prized pooches is coming to downtown Montreal in just a few weeks. Whether you’re a corgi owner, or a dog lover, everyone is welcome!. Based on the success of last year’s corgi parade as part of Shoni Market—a four-day food-focused, can’t-miss event in Shaughnessy Village from September 8-11 in collaboration with Les Survenants and the Yatai Mtl team—a second annual parade of corgis will march through downtown Montreal.
Tell Us Your "Secret" Family Recipe (or Your Own) That You're Ready To Share With The World, As Well As The Story Behind It
Let your family dish live on, outside of your bloodline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
A beginner’s guide to Chicago-made hard seltzers
Put down the White Claw—there’s a cooler way to drink seltzer, thanks to these four local purveyors. At this point, you’ve heard of hard seltzer. White Claw hit the market in 2016 and sales grew at a triple digit rate, hitting $500 million in 2018. The Kimpton Gray Hotel hosted a seltzer-devoted pop-up last summer, serving 10 types of seltzers in 25 flavors. And it’s not a passing trend—craft beer pioneer Boulevard Brewing Company just announced its hard seltzer will make up 25 percent of the company’s business by year-end.
Time Out Global
8 secret L.A. spots you need to visit
We found the greatest hush-hush happenings, from seedy soirees and pop-up concerts to hidden restaurants worth the trek. There’s no keeping secrets in a city fixated on discovering the next big thing. But Los Angeles always stretches past the horizon: Our megalopolis is so vast that the other side of the 405 feels like unfamiliar territory no matter where you are. And so, we’re turning our attention to L.A.’s superlative secrets—not necessarily its best-kept ones or the spots that will have to shutter as soon as word gets out, but the inventive finds that elude guidebooks and the itineraries of most Angelenos. Read on for a shortcut on one L.A.’s best hikes, a beach entrance tucked between mansions and an underground, over-the-top supper club.
Time Out Global
A massive new food hall is opening in Battersea Power Station
The Art Deco masterpiece that is Battersea Power Station is getting a massive new food hall next year. Run by JKS restaurants, the people behind Hoppers, Bao and Gymkhana, the Arcade Food Hall will be the centrepiece of the once derelict power station. The food arcade will open to the public in 2023.
Time Out Global
Victoria is getting three new Costco stores, and the first is landing in Melbourne's west
Just a few months ago, Aussies were collectively laughing at memes about the rising price of lettuce. Well, it seems that the time for laughter has passed, with prices for just about everything soaring to exorbitant levels. If you're feeling the cost of living pinch, there's good news on the horizon: beloved bulk-buy supermarket Costco has just announced plans to open three new stores in Victoria.
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Time Out Global
Historic Lin Heung Tea House announces sudden closure
After serving Hongkongers dim sum for nearly 100 years throughout their several locations in Hong Kong, before finally settling down on Wellington Street, Lin Heung Tea House announced that they would be ceasing operations via their Facebook page at midnight on August 9. The post says “Dear customers, we would like to thank you for your support towards Lin Heung Tea House over the years. It is bittersweet that Lin Heung Tea House has to say goodbye for now. During the pandemic, our boss has done all he can to keep the tea house up and running, but unfortunately, we’ve reached our end. We hope that there’s a chance in the future when we can reunite. As business owners, we also hope that other businesses like Lin Heung Tea House will continue to stand strong during the pandemic. Once again, thank you for everyone’s support, if fate favours us we’ll meet again.”
Time Out Global
Why is this mod-Asian omakase experience the talk of town?
The launch of Maison Shuko summed up the holy trinity of Japanese F&B concepts by the Zouk Group – possibly the most exciting venture for the brand’s portfolio in the post-pandemic era after Sushi Ichizuke. Here, diners can look forward to “Asiatique cuisine” coined by celebrity chef Justin Foo. The eight-course omakase menu is designed around French and Japanese gastronomy with a strong emphasis on evoking a sense of place. As puzzling as it sounds, it certainly ain’t all fluff.
Comments / 0