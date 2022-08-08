Brown County marriages, published Aug. 8

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are on the lookout for a porch thief and they want the public’s help. Authorities posted surveillance video of a person taking a suitcase off the porch of someone’s home. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-626-7911.
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At Tuesday’s Brown County Commission meeting, Commissioner Duane Sutton announced the replacement for Cathy McNickle as Brown County Auditor. The Commission announced Lynn Heupel as interim Auditor until the next election which will be in 2024. Heupel has worked with the Brown County Auditor’s office as Deputy...
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
Comments / 0