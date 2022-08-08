Read full article on original website
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Mayor Presents Proposal For Expanding Industrial Park
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner has requested that the Planning Board consider expanding the I-91 Industrial Park to the other side of Route 2, along the the French King Highway. This would be rezoning the 11 parcels of land east of King Road and north of the French King Highway from General Commercial land use to Planned Industrial. The rezoning would allow Greenfield’s manufacturing base to expand existing businesses and new developments. Mayor Wedegartner plans to outline the proposal at a public informational meeting on August 18th at 6 p.m. in the John Zon Community Center.
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
franklincountynow.com
Update To Brookside Bridge Project In Orange
(Orange, MA) The Brookside Road Bridge in Orange will remain closed for at least one year after further investigations found multiple issues beyond the deck of the bridge that require immediate attention according to the Town of Orange. Massachusetts Department of Transportation has issued an apology for the inconvenience this may cause residents and is expediting the project process.
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year
CHICOPEE – City officials have agreed to spend nearly $1.5 million to make repairs to two fire stations and replace equipment, but they may not see some of the new vehicles they want to purchase for months if not years. The City Council voted on Tuesday to buy six...
westernmassnews.com
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
New $316 million Doherty High in Worcester 'huge step forward' in energy efficiency
WORCESTER — When the new $316 million Doherty Memorial High School is expected to be finished in two years, the building's overall energy efficiency will be a “huge step forward,” said John Odell, the city’s chief sustainability officer. Doherty’s design tops energy-efficient standards in the state’s current building code by 35.7%, Odell said. ...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
Most of Massachusetts in critical drought conditions
The Connecticut River Valley region has been declared as a Level-3 Critical Drought, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card. The region consists of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County in western Massachusetts.
Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly species found in Mass. city
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Agricultural officials in Massachusetts are asking the public to look out for an invasive insect species after an infestation was found in Springfield last week. The Department of Agricultural Resources says the spotted lanternfly is a sap-feeding insect that can damage more than 100 host plants,...
New Worcester RMV opens: From groceries to license renewals
WORCESTER — Kesy Pinto didn't mind the old place. It might not have been as shiny, but it was much closer. “I had to travel quite a bit to get here,” said Pinto, one of the first customers at the new Registry of Motor Vehicle service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20). ...
spectrumnews1.com
'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet
WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
leominsterchamp.com
Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway
WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down.
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
