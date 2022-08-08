(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner has requested that the Planning Board consider expanding the I-91 Industrial Park to the other side of Route 2, along the the French King Highway. This would be rezoning the 11 parcels of land east of King Road and north of the French King Highway from General Commercial land use to Planned Industrial. The rezoning would allow Greenfield’s manufacturing base to expand existing businesses and new developments. Mayor Wedegartner plans to outline the proposal at a public informational meeting on August 18th at 6 p.m. in the John Zon Community Center.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO