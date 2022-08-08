ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Mayor Presents Proposal For Expanding Industrial Park

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner has requested that the Planning Board consider expanding the I-91 Industrial Park to the other side of Route 2, along the the French King Highway. This would be rezoning the 11 parcels of land east of King Road and north of the French King Highway from General Commercial land use to Planned Industrial. The rezoning would allow Greenfield's manufacturing base to expand existing businesses and new developments. Mayor Wedegartner plans to outline the proposal at a public informational meeting on August 18th at 6 p.m. in the John Zon Community Center.
GREENFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Update To Brookside Bridge Project In Orange

(Orange, MA) The Brookside Road Bridge in Orange will remain closed for at least one year after further investigations found multiple issues beyond the deck of the bridge that require immediate attention according to the Town of Orange. Massachusetts Department of Transportation has issued an apology for the inconvenience this may cause residents and is expediting the project process.
ORANGE, MA
City
Greenfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Greenfield, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told

HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
westernmassnews.com

Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
AMHERST, MA
#Affordable Housing#City Council#Grant Program
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
CHICOPEE, MA
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
spectrumnews1.com

'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet

WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway

WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down. 
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

