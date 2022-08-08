ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: August 8, 2022

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Rick Earl Lewis, 30, was indicted July 11 on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Christopher Henderson, 37, was indicted July 11 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

William Diaz, 31, was indicted Aug. 10, 2021 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, felony unassigned.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Dakota Lee Hoyt, 30, was indicted Oct. 19, 2021 on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, first degree felony.

