Inflation Rate Eases In July With Fall In Gas Prices

Click here to read the full article. Inflation showed signs of easing in July, due to the fall in gas prices while the cost of other categories of items remained flat. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged during the month, and at a rate of 8.5% over the past 12 months. The latter figures was 9.1% in June. The latest figures, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are welcoming news for the Federal Reserve, in the midst of an effort to curb price increases but not send the economy back into a recession. The index tracking the price of gasoline fell 7.7%. That...
Investopedia

Small Business Inflation Worries Highest Since 1979

The number of small business owners reporting inflation as their top business problem has reached its highest level since 1979, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). Thirty-seven percent of small business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their...
FOXBusiness

Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages

Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
CNBC

Critical inflation report could show price increases have eased

July's consumer price index is expected to show that inflation is coming off its peak and price gains may slow in coming months. That would be perceived as good news in the markets, where investors are watching the CPI for clues at to how much the Fed might raise interest rates at its September meeting.
CNBC

China consumer prices hit a two-year high

Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July from a year ago. The month-on-month gain was the highest on record, according to official data accessed through Wind Information. However, China's headline consumer price index rose by 2.7% in July, missing expectations for a 2.9% increase,...
srnnews.com

U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter

(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
Bloomberg

China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges

China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Down Slightly Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Wednesday following a decline in the U.S. stock markets. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as tech stocks dropped sharply following warning from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. The company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
