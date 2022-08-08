Read full article on original website
Inflation Is (Still) at a Record High, but a Few Items Are Actually Getting Cheaper
Inflation in the U.S. has notched — say it with us — another four-decade high. Consumer prices increased a staggering 9.1% in the 12 months ending in June, which is the largest increase since November 1981, according to new data from the Labor Department. This past May, the inflation rate was 8.6%; just since then, prices have risen 1.3%.
Instant View: US CPI unchanged in July, raises hopes of Fed slowing
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices decelerated in July as gasoline prices dropped sharply, raising hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may dial back its aggressive path of interest rate hikes.
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
China Consumer Inflation Hits 2-Year High: Here's What Mainly Drove It
China’s consumer price index rose to a two-year high of 2.7% in July, while its factory-gate inflation hit a 17-month low, with producers’ price index rising 4.2% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. What Happened: According to the NBS, the uptick in July inflation was led...
China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Wells Fargo Says Gas, Food Prices Could Fall While Rent Prices Remain High
The company also stated that inflation could potentially drop to as low as 5 percent in the next few months.
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Cooling in July to 8.5% Primarily From Decreasing Gas Prices
Inflation finally started to cool down in July, giving analysts and investors a small sense of relief. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) on August 10, and...
Inflation Rate Eases In July With Fall In Gas Prices
Click here to read the full article. Inflation showed signs of easing in July, due to the fall in gas prices while the cost of other categories of items remained flat. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged during the month, and at a rate of 8.5% over the past 12 months. The latter figures was 9.1% in June. The latest figures, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are welcoming news for the Federal Reserve, in the midst of an effort to curb price increases but not send the economy back into a recession. The index tracking the price of gasoline fell 7.7%. That...
Investopedia
Small Business Inflation Worries Highest Since 1979
The number of small business owners reporting inflation as their top business problem has reached its highest level since 1979, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). Thirty-seven percent of small business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their...
FOXBusiness
Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages
Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
AOL Corp
Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%
Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Inflation 2022: Will Prices Ever Go Back Down?
The most recent consumer price index (CPI) report puts inflation at 9.1%, an unsustainably high rate for prices to keep rising. While there's no news yet on what the July report will bring, there are...
CNBC
Critical inflation report could show price increases have eased
July's consumer price index is expected to show that inflation is coming off its peak and price gains may slow in coming months. That would be perceived as good news in the markets, where investors are watching the CPI for clues at to how much the Fed might raise interest rates at its September meeting.
CNBC
China consumer prices hit a two-year high
Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July from a year ago. The month-on-month gain was the highest on record, according to official data accessed through Wind Information. However, China's headline consumer price index rose by 2.7% in July, missing expectations for a 2.9% increase,...
srnnews.com
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
Bloomberg
China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges
China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
CNET
Inflation Dips to 8.5%, but Prices Still Sky High. Here's Where the Economy May Be Headed
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation slowed slightly in July, but prices remain at record highs. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. Soaring prices mean...
Investor Optimism Down Slightly Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Wednesday following a decline in the U.S. stock markets. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as tech stocks dropped sharply following warning from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. The company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
