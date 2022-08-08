Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
C.A. Lawton Co. confirms death of 24-year-old worker following foundry accident
DE PERE (WLUK) -- C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has not been...
Fox11online.com
2 motorcyclists badly injured in crash on I-41
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
Fox11online.com
Food truck rally proceeds to provide help for those in need
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Music, food and games are all part of the Police Lights of Christmas program. Brown County Sheriff's Office deputy Carly Resch said a portion of the proceeds from the food truck rally will be used to help anyone who needs it. "We are the ones that usually...
Fox11online.com
Part of Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road on Green Bay's northwest side will be closed next week. The city's public works department says N. Military Avenue will close between Donald and Hurlbut streets. Canadian National crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing. Military Avenue closes at 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc man identified as victim in Las Vegas murder
LAS VEGAS (WLUK/KSNV) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11.
Fox11online.com
Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
Fox11online.com
Public gives input in Packerland Drive and Mason Street project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A four-stage,...
Fox11online.com
Sentencing delayed for driver involved in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sentencing was delayed Monday for Abdi Ahmed, who was convicted for a triple-fatal traffic crash on Lombardi Avenue. The defense requested an alternate pre-sentence report, which will provide additional information to the court. Judge John Zakowski said that while he empathizes with the families of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Outagamie County overpass bridge to reopen after dump truck hits it
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The state Department of Transportation is set to open an overpass bridge after a dump truck struck it with its raising box last week. The Rose Hill Road bridge over Interstate 41 in Little Chute will be opening Tuesday at 6 p.m. The bridge will be...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
Fox11online.com
Trials for children's murders, jail escape attempt to be held separately
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children at their Kaukauna home will be held separately from the trial on charges he tried to escape from the jail. And it appears increasingly likely the murder trial will be postponed from its scheduled start Sept. 6.
Fox11online.com
Trial begins in hate crime motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The trial for a man who allegedly intentionally crashed into and killed a motorcyclist has started. Daniel Navarro was charged with first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancer. The hate crime enhancer was added due to Navarro's comments that he picked the victim based on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Brown County sees high level of COVID-19 transmission
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- The CDC recommends masking indoors for counties that have a high level of COVID-19 transmission. This includes, Door, Brown and Marinette. “Currently in the high category, we do have a lot of recommendations. People should try to mask when they can in public and be cognizant of what's going on in the community to help prevent this from getting out of hand," says Dr. Brad Burmeister, Emergency Physician for Bellin Health.
Fox11online.com
Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
Fox11online.com
Cattle barns a popular stop at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis
WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- As the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis passes its midway point, some popular attractions include the cattle barns, and those raising animals headed for the ring. Inside the Lower Dairy Barn, Marquette County's Keegan Hockerman is getting ready to show black angus cattle as well...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay, Waupaca Co. print extra ballots during unexpected high turnout
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) – With a contested primary for sheriff besides the gubernatorial and senate races, Waupaca County is seeing a higher-than-expected turnout and is printing extra ballots Tuesday night. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffries confirmed the city has also printed extra ballots, though she did not specify...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Health's Fastlane services moving to new location
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health's Fastlane services in Green Bay is moving to a new location. The current site at 1555 Green Bay Plaza in the former Sears Auto Center, will close Thursday, Aug. 11. On Friday, it will reopen at its new site at 1920 Libal Street. It...
Fox11online.com
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
Fox11online.com
Pet food company looks to create 150 jobs with new Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Carnivore Meat Company is bringing 150 jobs with the construction of its new headquarters. The pet food company broke ground Monday for its new site in Green Bay. Carnivore expects to employ an additional 150 people over the next five years to fill positions on the...
Comments / 0