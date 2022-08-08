ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Hong Kong cuts Covid hotel quarantine for arrivals to three days

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354Yrz_0h8jc8TR00
World News

Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader has announced.

The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travellers spreading Covid-19 to the local population.

The policy taking effect on Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travellers must quarantine for three days in a designated hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted via the use of a health code system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUSBK_0h8jc8TR00
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Monday that the length of mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals will be reduced to three days from a week (Kin Cheung/AP/PA) (AP)

Mr Lee said the new policy of just three days in quarantine was made after scientific data had been analysed to control the risk factors.

“We also have to balance the risks against the economic activities and the social lives of (people in) Hong Kong,” Mr Lee said.

“(The data) gives us the indication that the risk factor of people who have finished three days quarantine in a designated hotel … is actually no more than the risk level of transmission in society.”

The changes to Covid-19 policies come in spite of an increase in daily infections, which city health officials warn could double to 8,000 in the coming weeks.

During their week of quarantine and surveillance, travellers will also have to test regularly for Covid and those who are infected must stay in isolation.

Those who test negative can use public transit and enter malls and markets, but they cannot enter bars and amusement parks or visit elderly homes, schools and certain medical facilities.

For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong has imposed some of the world’s strictest entry restrictions. At one point, Hong Kong required up to 21 days of compulsory hotel quarantine for visitors and a “circuit breaker” mechanism that would ban flights from certain airlines into the city if they import too many cases.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Arrivals#Chinese
The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Eddie McGuire urges people to drive or take a train rather than travel by plane in Australia - as Qantas cuts more flights and apologises for recent service debacles

Eddie McGuire says it's time for Australians to consider other forms of travel amid the chaos at airports - as Qantas announced it had cut more flights from its schedule. The broadcaster told 3AW Mornings' Ideas Factory that he, like many Aussies, has recently experienced frustrating issues with flights including crowds, a cancellation and an aborted landing.
WORLD
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘Mutiny’ on easyJet flight as passengers stuck onboard for hours in heatwave

A family has described how a “mutiny” erupted onboard a delayed easyJet flight on Monday, after passengers were forced to sit on the aircraft for over four hours in heatwave temperatures.Passenger Dominey Jenner accused the airline of only giving customers “one glass of water” and no food during the delay, which lasted from around 4pm until 8.30pm - amid temperatures of 30 to 32C.She said the unrest onboard became so bad that passengers began phoning Gatwick police, who came to escort them off the flight when it was ultimately cancelled.Ms Jenner’s flight, EZY6427, had been due to depart at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tripsavvy.com

Airfare Prices Are Expected to Drop After a Costly Summer

After a savage summer that saw domestic flights fall prey to jaw-dropping inflation increases, it looks like airfare for your next fall getaway won't be as painful. Travel booking service Hopper reports that flight prices are on their way down, with the most significant drops set to happen through September.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy