Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON
The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
Daily Beast
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
