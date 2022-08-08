ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#South China#Taiwan Strait#Chinese#Eastern Theatre Command
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy