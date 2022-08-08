ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot, humid again with isolated storms today; Lower humidity expected midweek

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
(pixabay)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Hot, humid again
  • Isolated storm today, more tonight
  • Lower humidity arrives Wednesday & Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies with some passing rain showers, mainly north of I-70. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney says these showers should diminish toward daybreak. A mix of sun and clouds after daybreak

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is expected today. More clouds north with more sun south. A few showers and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out during the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with heat indices well into the 90s. A better chance for rain and a few storms pushes through late this evening into tonight.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers and storms still around. The best chance for rain on Tuesday exists further south. Not quite as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Still muggy.

WEDNESDAY: Drying out on Wednesday with Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity gradually returning. Highs will reach the lower 80s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm day. Lower humidity. Highs climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. A stray shower is possible Thursday night with another cold front passing through.

FRIDAY: A nice day with sunshine. Comfortably warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Nice weather continues! It will be a cool start in the 50s. Highs climb to around 80 for the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Very nice weather with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heat and pop-up storms

Alert: Red Alert today and tomorrow because of hazy, hot and humid conditions.Advisory: Heat Advisory until 8 PM tomorrow because it will feel like 95-105.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with perhaps a few pop-up showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105. Any leftover showers should wrap up by about midnight with clearing thereafter. Temps will only fall to around 80 in the city with 70s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky again with scattered showers/t'storms. Highs will be in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105.Looking Ahead: The heat starts to break on Wednesday, but we're expecting more widespread showers/t'storms. Expect highs in the 80s. There will be a lingering chance of showers on Thursday, but the humidity will continue to slide. Highs will be in the 80s once again. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
