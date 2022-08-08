Hot, humid again with isolated storms today; Lower humidity expected midweek

(pixabay)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hot, humid again

Isolated storm today, more tonight

Lower humidity arrives Wednesday & Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies with some passing rain showers, mainly north of I-70. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney says these showers should diminish toward daybreak. A mix of sun and clouds after daybreak

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is expected today. More clouds north with more sun south. A few showers and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out during the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with heat indices well into the 90s. A better chance for rain and a few storms pushes through late this evening into tonight.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers and storms still around. The best chance for rain on Tuesday exists further south. Not quite as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Still muggy.

WEDNESDAY: Drying out on Wednesday with Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity gradually returning. Highs will reach the lower 80s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm day. Lower humidity. Highs climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. A stray shower is possible Thursday night with another cold front passing through.

FRIDAY: A nice day with sunshine. Comfortably warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Nice weather continues! It will be a cool start in the 50s. Highs climb to around 80 for the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Very nice weather with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

