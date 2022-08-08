Sundance Prize Winner ‘President’ Banned in Zimbabwe for ‘Potential to Incite Violence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
BET
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
As Ukraine and Taiwan Tensions Rage, Pakistan Envoy Warns of Another Crisis
"There's this continuing spell of inattention, which makes Kashmir a blind spot for the international community," Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan said.
U.N. urges end to Haiti gangs weapons supply; China wanted embargo
UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country.
Washington Examiner
Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online
As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Alief Swoops on Santiago Fillol’s Locarno Competition Title ‘Matadero’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Paris-based sales company Alief has swooped on international sales rights to horror-political thriller “Matadero” (“Slaughterhouse”), the awaited fiction feature debut of Argentina’s Santiago Fillol, co-scribe on Oliver Laxe’s Cannes winners “Mimosa” and “Fire Will Come.”. Co-written by Fillol, “Matadero” world premieres...
U.S. Africa strategy stresses China, Russia threats
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States released a new strategy document for sub-Saharan Africa on Monday, stressing the region's importance, the threats posed by China and Russia, and vowing to extend defense cooperation with like-minded African countries.
UK summons China envoy over 'aggressive' escalation on Taiwan
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday summoned China's ambassador to Britain, Zheng Zeguang, to explain Beijing's actions towards Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.
U.S. defense secretary raises concerns for Tunisia democracy
TUNIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Tunisia's "dream of self-government" was in danger, adding to U.S. criticism of the president's expansion of powers that has already prompted accusations of "unacceptable interference".
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise
In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country's Women's Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa.Blinken met with Ramaphosa Tuesday morning for brief talks that also included South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the U.S. and South Africa over Russia's war in Ukraine. South Africa has remained neutral on the war and refused to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine or conduct in the conflict.Blinken also marked South Africa's Women's Day holiday, marking the day in 1956 when women of all races marched to the capital, Pretoria, to protest apartheid, the country's regime of oppression of the Black majority which did not end until 1994.Blinken attended an event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria.The U.S. top diplomat then took off on a flight to Congo, the next stop on his three-nation tour of Africa. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
United Nations Raises “Grave Concerns” With Iran Over Treatment Of BBC News Journalists
Click here to read the full article. In an unprecedented move, the United Nations has formally raised “grave concerns” with Iranian officials over treatment of BBC News staff operating in the region. The BBC filed a complaint with the UN earlier this year regarding BBC News Persian staffers, which spotlighted online violence against journalists, gendered attacks faced by women and increased financial pressure from an ongoing asset freeze that operates as a “blunt financial sanction.” The UN’s Iran communication, which was delivered in May but has just been published, said it had “raised grave concerns over the continuation of reported harassment and...
The Curious Case of the Australian Activist Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up China’s Embassy in London
Drew Pavlou insists that a Chinese operative sent a bomb threat from a spoofed email account in his name.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sri Lanka's ousted president seeking entry to Thailand after weeks in Singapore
BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested entry into Thailand for a temporary stay in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests, the Thai foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
ASIA・
Chinese court rejects TV intern's #MeToo case appeal
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Beijing court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese sexual harassment case involving a well-known host of state broadcaster CCTV, a decision likely to deal a blow to China's #MeToo movement.
Liz Truss summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggression’ against Taiwan
China’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office over Beijing’s “aggressive and wide-ranging escalation” against Taiwan in recent days.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she had ordered officials to call in ambassador Zheng Zeguang to explain his country’s actions after US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island.China responded to the visit – which it saw as a provocation by the US – with a series of missile launches and incursions into Taiwanese waters and air space by its military.We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which...
Role of race contested in killing of Nigerian man in Italy
CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Two marches Saturday in a well-to-do Italian Adriatic beach town both sought justice in the brutal daylight killing of a Nigerian man at the hands of an Italian stranger but were divided by one word: Racism. One march by Nigerians living in Italy’s Macerata...
Myanmar envoy fourth ambassador to die in China in less than a year
U Myo Thant Pe, Myanmar’s envoy to Bejing, died in the Chinese capital on Sunday, becoming the fourth ambassador in China to die in the past year.U Myo Thant Pe was appointed ambassador in 2019 and stayed in his post till the coup by Myanmar’s military in February 2021.He was last seen on Saturday, meeting a local official in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan which borders Myanmar, reported Reuters.Myanmar’s military junta seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and since faced international condemnation for allegedly carrying out thousands of extrajudicial killings.Last week four...
Comments / 0