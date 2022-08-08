Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Plunged Over 62%; Here Are 120 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS jumped 69.6% to close at $8.53 on Friday following better-than-expected Q2 results.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 64.4% to settle at $3.60 amid volatility in several recent small-cap IPOs.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares gained 63.6% to close at $0.54. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Athenex, Inc. ATNX jumped 51.6% to close at $0.9550 as India's Intas Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd are reportedly in talks to acquire Athenex.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO gained 46.2% to settle at $4.78.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPA rose 45.8% to settle at $0.91.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares jumped 45.8% to close at $3.63.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG jumped 44% to close at $3.50 following Q2 earnings.

AlerisLife Inc. ALR gained 43.7% to settle at $1.71. AlerisLife recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.28 per share.

Carvana Co. CVNA jumped 40.1% to close at $46.98 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Progyny, Inc. PGNY jumped 38.2% to close at $41.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Boqii Holding Limited BQ gained 34.9% to settle at $2.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT rose 33% to settle at $63.84 following reports suggesting Pfizer is in talks to acquire the company.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY gained 32.7% to settle at $8.16.

Sientra, Inc. SIEN rose 31.1% to settle at $1.39.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS surged 30.7% to close at $14.55 following strong quarterly results.

GH Research PLC GHRS gained 29.8% to close at $15.80.

Elite Education Group International Limited EEIQ gained 29.2% to close at $1.99.

Q&K International Group Limited QK gained 29.2% to close at $3.05 amid volatility in small-cap Chinese stocks.

Vroom, Inc. VRM gained 28.9% to close at $2.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY climbed 28.7% to close at $22.76 after dipping 34% on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.

Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL gained 28.7% to close at $4.89.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. FEDU rose 28.7% to settle at $16.50.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 27.4% to close at $5.02.

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 27.2% to settle at $0.7501.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares gained 27.1% to close at $74.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA surged 26.6% to settle at $6.10.

ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF jumped 26.1% to settle at $2.3831.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB climbed 25.5% to close at $2.36. Selecta Biosciences reported Q2 sales results up year over year.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation AAMC gained 25.3% to close at $21.86.

Unico American Corporation UNAM jumped 25% to close at $2.25.

Aemetis, Inc. AMTX jumped 24.8% to close at $10.18. The company yesterday reported Q2 results.

Highway Holdings Limited HIHO gained 24.4% to close at $2.24.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX rose 24% to settle at $13.01. The company recently posted upbeat Q2 results.

Atlas Corp. ATCO gained 22.9% to close at $14.22 after the company said it received a non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. to acquire all outstanding common shares of Atlas for $14.45 per share.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC jumped 22.8% to close at $4.63.

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR gained 22.2% to close at $186.96 following better-than-expected Q2 results.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE jumped 22.1% to settle at $5.59 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised its price target from $3 to $5.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND rose 21.9% to close at $38.26 following Q2 results.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN rose 21.7% to close at $5.72 following Q2 results.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK jumped 21.3% to settle at $8.50.

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares gained 21% to close at $2.54 after jumping around 104% on Thursday.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI gained 20.9% to close at $8.91 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE gained 19.8% to close at $7.57 following Q2 results.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT rose 19.2% to close at $15.69 after the company announced a $250 million investment from Warburg Pincus in Calumet's Montana Renewables LLC subsidiary. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.

iRobot Corporation IRBT climbed 19.1% to close at $59.54 after Amazon announced it will acquire the company for $61 per share.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC climbed 18.9% to settle at $22.18. The company reported Q2 earnings results and announced the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.

Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP gained 18.9% to close at $23.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Yelp Inc. YELP gained 18.4% to close at $38.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY2022 sales guidance above estimates.

HyreCar Inc. HYRE rose 18.3% to settle at $0.84.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF shares gained 18.2% to close at $4.35 after gaining around 15% on Thursday.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP gained 17% to close at $1.72.

fuboTV Inc. FUBO gained 16.8% to close at $3.47 after the company posted a double-digit surge in quarterly revenue.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 16.6% to close at $20.28 as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million last quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year.

Penumbra, Inc. PEN jumped 16.6% to close at $166.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM gained 16.6% to close at $268.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Talos Energy Inc. TALO gained 14.3% to close at $18.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND gained 13.5% to close at $92.92 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE jumped 13.5% to close at $33.47.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ rose 13% to close at $1.83 after the company announced an expanded collaboration with GroveToken LLC to include a 12-month-long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper and GreenOasis technologies.

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY rose 12.7% to close at $255.26 following Q4 results.

WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG rose 12.7% to close at $20.62 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST gained 12.7% to close at $52.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF rose 12.5% to close at $7.64.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF gained 12.3% to close at $106.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates. Following earnings, Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $88 to $115.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 12.3% to close at $11.79. Peloton Interactive is expected to release its Q4 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI gained 12% to close at $2.70.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD gained 11.3% to settle at $12.18. Amicus Therapeutics recently reported Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX climbed 11.1% to close at $86.56. The company recently posted upbeat Q2 results.

New Relic, Inc. NEWR rose 10.1% to close at $67.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG rose 9.8% to close at $17.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance. The company also reported monthly unique players increased 30% year over year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN gained 8.9% to close at $117.83 following upbeat quarterly results.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 8.8% to close at $4.68 after dipping over 31% on Thursday.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA rose 8.7% to close at $123.42 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

TMC the metals company Inc. TMC shares gained 8% to close at $0.9410.

Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO gained 7.3% to close at $274.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $315 to $385.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF gained 6.2% to settle at $45.13 on strong quarterly results.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 6.2% to close at $19.13 after the company reported Q2 results.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares rose 5.1% to close at $0.9434 after reporting strong Q2 results.

Losers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares dipped 62.4% to close at $5.29 on Friday after the company priced a $16.8 million public offering.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT dropped 53.1% to close at $0.4782 after the company announced pricing of $18 million public offering.

Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN fell 38.1% to close at $2.78 after the company late Thursday disclosed an investigation into internal controls and revenue recognition timing. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to Underweight on Friday.

Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT dipped 37.9% to settle at $11.35 after the company issued weak sales forecast and announced a $40 million share repurchase program. JP Morgan and Stifel also downgraded the stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN dropped 25.8% to close at $3.74.

Exagen Inc. XGN fell 23.6% to settle at $6.34 after reporting Q2 results. Exagen initiated study to predict Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Response (RADR) in patients with RA.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dipped 22.3% to close at $2.12.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE declined 22.1% to close at $3.73.

Valhi, Inc. VHI dropped 21% to close at $40.97 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Histogen Inc. HSTO fell 20.8% to close at $2.47.

Profound Medical Corp. PROF fell 20.7% to close at $7.38 following Q2 results.

CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY dropped 19.9% to settle at $2.17.

Intrusion Inc. INTZ fell 19.1% to close at $3.94 following Q2 results.

UserTesting, Inc. USER dropped 18.4% to settle at $4.87 after Raymond James maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $14 to $9.

Funko, Inc. FNKO dipped 18.3% to close at $21.81 following Q2 results.

Astra Space, Inc. ASTR fell 17.7% to close at $1.30 following Q2 results.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE fell 17.5% to close at $6.76 after the company reported mixed financial results.

MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX fell 17.4% to close at $10.01 following weak quarterly results.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH fell 16.5% to close at $24.50 after the company issued guidance below consensus estimates.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD fell 16.4% to close at $14.59 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.

WW International, Inc. WW fell 15.8% to close at $6.18 following Q2 results.

Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE dipped 15.4% to settle at $2.52 as the company recently reported Q2 earnings.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 15.2% to close at $0.4450 after posting a wider Q2 loss.

Winc, Inc. WBEV dropped 14.4% to settle at $1.66.

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC dropped 14.2% to close at $7.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc GNLN fell 14.2% to close at $0.1582. Greenlane reported board's Approval of 1-for-20 reverse stock split ratio, effective August 9, 2022.

Twilio Inc. TWLO fell 13.5% to close at $84.92 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK dropped 13.4% to settle at $16.75 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX fell 13.1% to close at $3.13. Cognition Therapeutics shares jumped 65% on Thursday after the company presented a proteomic analysis of clinical biomarker data from the SPARC study of CT1812 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

NN, Inc. NNBR fell 12.1% to close at $2.46 following downbeat quarterly results.

Green Dot Corporation GDOT fell 13.4% to close at $24.52 following weak quarterly sales.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. LOPE dropped 10.7% to settle at $84.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 9.9% to settle at $721.23 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days..

Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA fell 9.8% to close at $11.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Fluor Corporation FLR dropped 9.1% to close at $23.08 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were lower year-over-year alongside worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

NortonLifeLock Inc. NLOK fell 9% to close at $24.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

WPP plc WPP fell 8.4% to settle at $49.43 as the company reported its 2022 Interim Results.

Teradata Corporation TDC tumbled 8.1% to close at $35.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS dipped 7.5% to close at $23.43 following weak quarterly results.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 7.4% to close at $37.31 as the company lowered its FY23 sales guidance.

DURECT Corporation DRRX fell 5% to close at $0.5987 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.