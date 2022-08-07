Read full article on original website
Related
Six-month development moratorium proposed for East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last week, heavy rain caused road flooding in Baton Rouge, including right outside the Walk On’s on Burbank Drive, where Dustin Loveless is general manager. “It really hurts our business too. And last week when it flooded, I mean people stayed away because they...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds
Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
wbrz.com
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station
BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
brproud.com
EBR parents speak out over ‘no-show’ buses within school district
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just a few days into the school year and East Baton Rouge parents say they are already having trouble with getting their children to school. “The transportation system is not very efficient,” said Brikea Williams, the mother of two students. EBR parents are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year
BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have been on Government St. recently, you may have seen one set of signs that could be a bit confusing. East Baton Rouge traffic and engineering is in the middle of updating traffic signals all over the city. One of the signs we...
theadvocate.com
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
brproud.com
EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at 11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
West Side Journal
Port Allen officer on leave for “ripping gold chains” off two people in Tigerland
A Port Allen police officer has been placed on leave without pay while Port Allen PD investigates. On July 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge City Police Department notified Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks that a Port Allen Officer had allegedly been involved in a “physical altercation” in East Baton Rouge Parish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
brproud.com
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
brproud.com
Jefferson Highway convenience store robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store on Jefferson Highway in early July are wanted by Baton Rouge police. The police department said the robbery took place early morning on Friday, July 8 at a convenience store in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway.
Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Women Around LSU Lakes
Baton Rouge police have received several reports over the last several weeks of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
225batonrouge.com
Plant swap, skating sessions, live music and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Start off the weekend right with the high-energy sound of The Voyage Band this Friday, August 12. This four-piece ensemble is bringing the heat with a smooth mixture of R&B, blues, hip-hop, rock and Motown. The venue, Churchill’s, is known for some fantastic wine, cigars, and spirits that concertgoers can try throughout the night.
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
Comments / 0