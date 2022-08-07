ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds

Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station

BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year

BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at ​11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Plant swap, skating sessions, live music and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Start off the weekend right with the high-energy sound of The Voyage Band this Friday, August 12. This four-piece ensemble is bringing the heat with a smooth mixture of R&B, blues, hip-hop, rock and Motown. The venue, Churchill’s, is known for some fantastic wine, cigars, and spirits that concertgoers can try throughout the night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

