ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kareem Hunt’s hold-in, Christian McCaffrey’s usage & Ravens preview

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agTHQ_0h8jX0jO00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to tackle a whole host of training camp stories and their fantasy impact, including how Kareem Hunt’s “hold-in” for a new contract could open up more volume for Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson, before diving into a team preview of the Baltimore Ravens (and an accidental mini-preview of the Arizona Cardinals).

01:45 Kareem Hunt hold-in

09:30 Josh Jacobs in the HOF game

12:30 Christian McCaffrey’s 2022 usage

19:00 Brandon Aiyuk hype season

24:40 Elijah Moore heat check

31:25 Matt Stafford’s tricky elbow

36:45 Van Jefferson ready for week 1?

37:30 LAR RB committee

41:10 Watch out for Isaih Pacheco

45:40 HOU: Dameon Pierce & Nico Collins hype

48:15 Is Hollywood Brown a knucklehead?

55:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - RBs

57:30 RAVENS PREVIEW - WRs

58:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Lamar Jackson

60:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Rashod Bateman

65:25 RAVENS PREVIEW - Tyler Beatty

66:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - Mark Andrews

66:40 RAVENS PREVIEW - Justin Tucker

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Baltimore Ravens Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
thecomeback.com

Nick Chubb makes his opinion on Kareem Hunt very clear

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running back duo’s in the NFL with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But that may be in jeopardy after Hunt requested a trade from the organization. Hunt is in the final year of his contract with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Comments On Kareem Hunt

Approximately 24 hours ago, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared on the NFL Network and provided a sincere answer to a question about the Kareem Hunt situation. In essence, he wants Hunt to stick around for the long term. Chubb is usually pretty quiet and measured with his words...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens activate RB J.K. Dobbins, sign CB Daryl Worley

For the first time in nearly a year, J.K. Dobbins is back with the Ravens at practice. The team took its starting running back off the active/PUP list Monday. Suffering a torn ACL and meniscus damage during the team’s final preseason game last year, Dobbins has not played since his rookie season. This news does not necessarily mean Dobbins will be in uniform when the Ravens open up their regular season, but it obviously helps open the door to that reality. The third-year back can begin ramping up in full toward debuting with his teammates in Week 1.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Yahoo Fantasy Football#American Football#19 00 Brandon Aiyuk#Lar Rb#Isaih#Dameon Pierce#Hollywood Brown#55 00 Ravens#Preview#Yahoo Sports
Yardbarker

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

The running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is one of the best in the league, something Cleveland has ridden the past couple of years. As of late, there seems to be a chance that duo doesn’t exist for the long haul. Chubb, one of the best backs in the game, weighed in with what he wanted to happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy