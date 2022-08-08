Kareem Hunt’s hold-in, Christian McCaffrey’s usage & Ravens preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to tackle a whole host of training camp stories and their fantasy impact, including how Kareem Hunt’s “hold-in” for a new contract could open up more volume for Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson, before diving into a team preview of the Baltimore Ravens (and an accidental mini-preview of the Arizona Cardinals).
01:45 Kareem Hunt hold-in
09:30 Josh Jacobs in the HOF game
12:30 Christian McCaffrey’s 2022 usage
19:00 Brandon Aiyuk hype season
24:40 Elijah Moore heat check
31:25 Matt Stafford’s tricky elbow
36:45 Van Jefferson ready for week 1?
37:30 LAR RB committee
41:10 Watch out for Isaih Pacheco
45:40 HOU: Dameon Pierce & Nico Collins hype
48:15 Is Hollywood Brown a knucklehead?
55:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - RBs
57:30 RAVENS PREVIEW - WRs
58:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Lamar Jackson
60:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Rashod Bateman
65:25 RAVENS PREVIEW - Tyler Beatty
66:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - Mark Andrews
66:40 RAVENS PREVIEW - Justin Tucker
