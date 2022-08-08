ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kareem Hunt’s hold-in, Christian McCaffrey’s usage & Ravens preview

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvqC0_0h8jWo7U00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to tackle a whole host of training camp stories and their fantasy impact, including how Kareem Hunt’s “hold-in” for a new contract could open up more volume for Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson, before diving into a team preview of the Baltimore Ravens (and an accidental mini-preview of the Arizona Cardinals).

01:45 Kareem Hunt hold-in

09:30 Josh Jacobs in the HOF game

12:30 Christian McCaffrey’s 2022 usage

19:00 Brandon Aiyuk hype season

24:40 Elijah Moore heat check

31:25 Matt Stafford’s tricky elbow

36:45 Van Jefferson ready for week 1?

37:30 LAR RB committee

41:10 Watch out for Isaih Pacheco

45:40 HOU: Dameon Pierce & Nico Collins hype

48:15 Is Hollywood Brown a knucklehead?

55:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - RBs

57:30 RAVENS PREVIEW - WRs

58:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Lamar Jackson

60:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Rashod Bateman

65:25 RAVENS PREVIEW - Tyler Beatty

66:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - Mark Andrews

66:40 RAVENS PREVIEW - Justin Tucker

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Baltimore Ravens Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Yahoo Fantasy Football#American Football#19 00 Brandon Aiyuk#Lar Rb#Isaih#Dameon Pierce#Hollywood Brown#55 00 Ravens#Preview#Yahoo Sports
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Was Asked About The Deshaun Watson Situation

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the Deshaun Watson situation on Sunday. Swinney, who coached Watson in college, was asked about the Cleveland Browns' six-game suspension. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season, after being accused of sexual misconduct by more...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Google
Yardbarker

3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News

NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy