Cayuga, NY

FL Radio Group

Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes

A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Lake Pure Waters to Hold Annual Dinner This Month

You’re invited to attend the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association’s annual dinner that will return later this month to the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. The August 25th event will mark the Association’s 31st year of working to preserve, protect, and promote Seneca Lake. Attendees will enjoy a presentation on the newly completed Nine Element Watershed Management Plan by the Seneca Lake Watershed Steward, Ian Smith, dinner, and wine donated by local wineries.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
Cayuga, NY
Sports
FL Radio Group

Heron Society announces 3 special award winners

GENEVA, N.Y.—Heron Society President Kerry McCullough Brown '87 has announced the 2022 recipients of three special awards for their contributions to William Smith College Athletics. In conjunction with the Heron Hall of Honor inductions Sept. 10, retired Athletic Director Deb Steward will receive the Heron Award and Terri-Lee Fiedler '94 will be presented with the Hosking Award. Additionally, Dr. Tiff Jones '99 will be given the Joan Hinton Hurd '65 Lifetime Athletic Achievement Award earlier in the week.
GENEVA, NY
Person
Justin Lucas
Person
Chris Lane
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prepping For Watkins Glen: 07 Racing Collectibles

With NASCAR coming to Watkins Glen soon, Fox 40's Dale Ostrander spoke with one store in Endicott that has the deals for race day attire. 07 Racing Collectibles is a NASCAR store that's been in Endwell for 29 years. “Most of the products that we have that's available at the...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Conservation Easement Granted for Casa Farms in Niles

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) on Monday announced the permanent protection of 234 acres at Casa Farms in the town of Niles, Cayuga County, with a conservation easement. The funding for this project came from a larger FLLT grant for $1.6 million from DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program (WQIP). The property features nearly 6,000 feet of frontage on Hooker Brook, which drains directly into Skaneateles Lake, the unfiltered drinking water supply for more than 200,000 people in the city of Syracuse.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Outdoor Fitness Court Coming to Phelps

An Ontario County community will soon have a state-of-the-art outdoor fitness court available for its residents. Phelps, MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) have announced a partnership to bring a free, outdoor Fitness Court® to The Phelps Community Center located at 8 Banta St. The Fitness Court is scheduled to open this fall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

