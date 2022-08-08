The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) on Monday announced the permanent protection of 234 acres at Casa Farms in the town of Niles, Cayuga County, with a conservation easement. The funding for this project came from a larger FLLT grant for $1.6 million from DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program (WQIP). The property features nearly 6,000 feet of frontage on Hooker Brook, which drains directly into Skaneateles Lake, the unfiltered drinking water supply for more than 200,000 people in the city of Syracuse.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO