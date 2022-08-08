Read full article on original website
Related
Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes
A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
Seneca Lake Pure Waters to Hold Annual Dinner This Month
You’re invited to attend the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association’s annual dinner that will return later this month to the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. The August 25th event will mark the Association’s 31st year of working to preserve, protect, and promote Seneca Lake. Attendees will enjoy a presentation on the newly completed Nine Element Watershed Management Plan by the Seneca Lake Watershed Steward, Ian Smith, dinner, and wine donated by local wineries.
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
Developing: Three Rescued After Sailboats Tip Over Near Camp Cory on Keuka Lake
Penn Yan first responders, along with the Branchport-Keuka Park Fire Department’s dive team, were summoned to Camp Cory on East Lake Road Monday afternoon for the report of four sailboats that had tipped over with three campers in the water. The campers were rescued and there is no word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thunder Mountain Speedway sees action packed races on 30th anniversary celebration
Thunder Mountain Speedway celebrated their 30th anniversary with an action packed night of racing on Saturday.
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
iheartoswego.com
Emerald Crest Golf Club “Pink Night” Supports OCO’s Cancer Services
Members of the women’s golf league at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Palermo recently held a “Pink Night” tournament in support of Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised more than $1,100. “Thanks to the support of the women’s...
Heron Society announces 3 special award winners
GENEVA, N.Y.—Heron Society President Kerry McCullough Brown '87 has announced the 2022 recipients of three special awards for their contributions to William Smith College Athletics. In conjunction with the Heron Hall of Honor inductions Sept. 10, retired Athletic Director Deb Steward will receive the Heron Award and Terri-Lee Fiedler '94 will be presented with the Hosking Award. Additionally, Dr. Tiff Jones '99 will be given the Joan Hinton Hurd '65 Lifetime Athletic Achievement Award earlier in the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
NY men’s amateur golf championship: 2 players tied for the lead after Round 1
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The New York State Golf Association hosted 151 of the best in-state amateur golfers at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The players traveled from across the state to compete in the 99th men’s amateur championship. Leading the pack at the end of Day...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prepping For Watkins Glen: 07 Racing Collectibles
With NASCAR coming to Watkins Glen soon, Fox 40's Dale Ostrander spoke with one store in Endicott that has the deals for race day attire. 07 Racing Collectibles is a NASCAR store that's been in Endwell for 29 years. “Most of the products that we have that's available at the...
iheartoswego.com
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022
Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
Conservation Easement Granted for Casa Farms in Niles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) on Monday announced the permanent protection of 234 acres at Casa Farms in the town of Niles, Cayuga County, with a conservation easement. The funding for this project came from a larger FLLT grant for $1.6 million from DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program (WQIP). The property features nearly 6,000 feet of frontage on Hooker Brook, which drains directly into Skaneateles Lake, the unfiltered drinking water supply for more than 200,000 people in the city of Syracuse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Auburn restaurant, closed since Covid began, to reopen under new owner
Auburn , N.Y. — Joe Smith admits that he was once a regular patron at Curley’s, the landmark restaurant and bar just north of downtown Auburn. “Back in the day, pretty much every Friday night I’d be there,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a big reunion every time we walked in.”
localsyr.com
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
localsyr.com
C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Outdoor Fitness Court Coming to Phelps
An Ontario County community will soon have a state-of-the-art outdoor fitness court available for its residents. Phelps, MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) have announced a partnership to bring a free, outdoor Fitness Court® to The Phelps Community Center located at 8 Banta St. The Fitness Court is scheduled to open this fall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs.
Fulton Celebrates 11th Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend Aug. 20-21
FULTON – To celebrate the city of Fulton’s history, and one of the industries that helped the city prosper during the early 20th century, the Friends of History in Fulton is once again holding the Hunter Arms Homecoming on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. The two-day...
Tompkins County State Forest Opens New Parking Area
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) has announced the opening of a new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the town of Caroline, Tompkins County. “DEC values our partnership with Finger Lakes Land Trust and the Finger Lakes Trail...
FL Radio Group
NY
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0