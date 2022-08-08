Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsa National ends Abilene Wylie's season at Little League Southwest Regional
WACO – Abilene Wylie’s run at the Little League Southwest Regional came to an end Monday, despite limiting Tulsa National to two hits. The Oklahoma state champions beat Wylie 2-1 in elimination game at Norcross Stadium. Tulsa National, which lost to Wylie 3-2 in seven innings Friday, won...
Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment
It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
PSG.LGD finish group play with win, No. 1 at PGL Arlington
PSG.LGD dominated all the way to the end of group play with a 2-0 win over Thunder Awaken on Monday
Boxing Scene
Javier Fernandez Decisions Cesar Cantu in Hometown Win
Unbeaten featherweight prospect Javier Fernandez defeated Cesar Cantu Saturday night at the Alzafar Shrine in Hernandez’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54 for Fernandez, who improves to 10-0, 6 knockouts. Fernandez was on the offensive from the opening bell, working behind a consistent jab...
Comments / 0