Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
Javier Fernandez Decisions Cesar Cantu in Hometown Win

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Javier Fernandez defeated Cesar Cantu Saturday night at the Alzafar Shrine in Hernandez’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54 for Fernandez, who improves to 10-0, 6 knockouts. Fernandez was on the offensive from the opening bell, working behind a consistent jab...
