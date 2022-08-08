ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Toasty Tuesday! Heat lingers with storms remaining hit-and-miss

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one of the hottest summers on record in the Roanoke Valley and in the Lynchburg area. That’s a trend that will continue Tuesday, as highs climb into the 80s in the mountains and 90s elsewhere. Add the humidity, and it starts to feel more uncomfortable at times (see above).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
WSLS

Not as many storms Sunday as very warm, humid conditions persist

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had numerous storms to dodge the past couple of days and more storm chances are in our forecast to wrap up the weekend. The good news is we don’t believe the storms will be as widespread as they were Friday and Saturday. We’ll have scattered storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and isolated storms east.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday

RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
RADFORD, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Park It on The Market returns this Friday

This Friday, visitors to Roanoke’s Downtown Market Square may notice something unusual – a yellow school bus. As students prepare to head back to classes, a local school supply drive returns for its fourth year. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:. If you can’t make it to the...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Precious really is just as precious as she sounds

ROANOKE, Va. – This sweet kitty needs a loving home. Precious is just one year and four months old, and has been staying at the shelter for almost a year. When she first arrived at the shelter, she had a lot to work on – but after the shelter placed her in a foster home, she thrived.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke this fall. The three-day event starts on October 16, and it will include live music and two beer gardens, along with favorites like the Lumberjack and BMX stunt show. Like in the past, this year’s event will likely be...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lack of space at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Even after this weekend’s adoption event, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke is filled with so many pets that it may have to make some heartbreaking choices for the sake of space. The RCACP’s director of operations, Melinda Rector,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Mountain View Humane Birthday Celebration, Old Fiddlers’ Convention and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic is celebrating its 12th birthday party in Christiansburg. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag and learn about the services officer to help keep pets healthy.
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting

The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Meet Boss: The big shy sweetie-pie

ROANOKE, Va. – This is one precious pup. Boss is one shy guy, and he might need some help getting over his fear of people, but once he warms up to his new environment, he’s the biggest sweetie pie you’ll ever meet. This 52-pound, six-year-old boy is...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years

After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

