FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocity
WSLS
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
WSLS
Toasty Tuesday! Heat lingers with storms remaining hit-and-miss
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one of the hottest summers on record in the Roanoke Valley and in the Lynchburg area. That’s a trend that will continue Tuesday, as highs climb into the 80s in the mountains and 90s elsewhere. Add the humidity, and it starts to feel more uncomfortable at times (see above).
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WSLS
Not as many storms Sunday as very warm, humid conditions persist
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had numerous storms to dodge the past couple of days and more storm chances are in our forecast to wrap up the weekend. The good news is we don’t believe the storms will be as widespread as they were Friday and Saturday. We’ll have scattered storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and isolated storms east.
WSLS
Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday
RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
wfirnews.com
Park It on The Market returns this Friday
This Friday, visitors to Roanoke’s Downtown Market Square may notice something unusual – a yellow school bus. As students prepare to head back to classes, a local school supply drive returns for its fourth year. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:. If you can’t make it to the...
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
WSLS
Precious really is just as precious as she sounds
ROANOKE, Va. – This sweet kitty needs a loving home. Precious is just one year and four months old, and has been staying at the shelter for almost a year. When she first arrived at the shelter, she had a lot to work on – but after the shelter placed her in a foster home, she thrived.
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
WSLS
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke this fall. The three-day event starts on October 16, and it will include live music and two beer gardens, along with favorites like the Lumberjack and BMX stunt show. Like in the past, this year’s event will likely be...
wfxrtv.com
Lack of space at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Even after this weekend’s adoption event, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke is filled with so many pets that it may have to make some heartbreaking choices for the sake of space. The RCACP’s director of operations, Melinda Rector,...
WSLS
Mountain View Humane Birthday Celebration, Old Fiddlers’ Convention and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic is celebrating its 12th birthday party in Christiansburg. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag and learn about the services officer to help keep pets healthy.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
chathamstartribune.com
Appalachian Power will conduct a test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam
ROANOKE — Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam in southwestern Virginia beginning at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, and lasting through early Wednesday, Aug. 10. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the Roanoke River (also known...
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
WSLS
Meet Boss: The big shy sweetie-pie
ROANOKE, Va. – This is one precious pup. Boss is one shy guy, and he might need some help getting over his fear of people, but once he warms up to his new environment, he’s the biggest sweetie pie you’ll ever meet. This 52-pound, six-year-old boy is...
Franklin News Post
Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years
After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
