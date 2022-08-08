Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosts 29th annual ‘Art in the Gardens’
The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosted its 29th anniversary Art in the Gardens event, celebrating local art on the 47 acres of coastal gardens. Stretching over August 6 and 7, the event showcased four local bands and over 30 artists. The event, hosted on the botanical gardens’ event lawn, also had local food vendors including Cowlicks Ice Cream and Taqueria Ramirez.
mendofever.com
ImPRESSED: A Celebration of Printmaking—New Exhibit Opening at Mendocino County Museum
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Showing August 12 – September 25, 2022, ImPRESSED celebrates the art of printmaking and community. Prints from local artists, both contemporary and beloved, will come together to inspire an appreciation for the fine art of printmaking, while offering a warm invitation to try your hand at becoming a printmaker!
krcrtv.com
Local wood craftsman repurposes 1,500-year-old Redwood tree into luxury table
REDDING, Calif. — It's a magnificent piece of Mother Earth seen at its core. A local Redding man specializing in woodwork repurposed a table from a 1,500-year-old Redwood Tree. The root of a Redwood Tree blew down from a wind storm in the Sonoma County area around 15 years...
mendofever.com
The Junior Livestock Auction Proves to be a High Point of the Redwood Empire Fair
The following is a press release from the Redwood Empire Fair:. If you’ve never been to a Junior Livestock Auction at the Redwood Empire Fair, you may have missed out on one of the most interesting, emotional and educational experiences available during the 4-day long Fair weekend. Every year-...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties
North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
7x7.com
Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More
While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California
There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
ksro.com
La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away
A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
sonomacountygazette.com
Photo gallery: Scenes from opening day of the Sonoma County Fair
The 2022 Sonoma County Fair is upon us! After a two-year hiatus, the fair returned to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. The fair is closed Monday, Aug. 8. Share your fair photos with the Gazette community! Email editor@sonomacountygazette.com.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Mendocino County is out to change ‘a lingering stigma’ on cannabis tourism
It’s no secret Mendocino County is well-known for its cannabis cultivation. As part of the Emerald Triangle, Mendocino and its neighboring counties — Humboldt and Trinity — make up the largest cannabis-producing region in the country. Until recently, it’s been taboo to promote pot. But that has...
mendofever.com
Gabrielle Hall Thomas: A Woman of ‘Accomplishment and Poise’ and the Benefactor of a Ukiah Landmark—Obituary
MendoFever wants to provide a place for the community to honor those who have lived their lives and passed on free of charge. If you want to share the story of someone with the community, please send a photo and a written piece to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Gabrielle Hall Thomas, the matriarch...
mendofever.com
Officials Share Safety Reminders Ahead of Hunting Season in the Mendocino National Forest
The following is a press issued by the Mendocino National Forest:. Hunting season is fast approaching, and hunters are curious to know if their favorite hunting spots are open. At this time, all public land in the Mendocino National Forest is open to hunting, with the exception of the Sheet...
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown
Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
marinlocalnews.com
Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County
Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor
WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
kymkemp.com
Present and Former Treasurers Slap Back at Mendocino County Board’s Assertion of a ‘Financial Crisis’
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors is facing fierce criticism after its unanimous decision last week to send a letter to the state controller, asking for help with the county’s books. “I think we have a financial crisis here, and we just don’t know how bad it is,” said Supervisor Ted Williams, during a discussion about projected cost overruns at the project to build a new jail. But the county’s own financial experts say the real problems are miscommunication, misinformation, and a lack of financial understanding at the leadership level.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
