kymkemp.com
Mia is Looking for a Good Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Mia. I am a female, tortie Domestic Shorthair. Age...
kymkemp.com
Milo Needs a Forever Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Milo. I am a male, black Domestic Shorthair. Age...
kymkemp.com
Colorful Murals Add Vibrant Addition to Waterfront Scenery
The Caltrans District 1 Facebook page showed off pictures of the new murals underneath the Samoa Bridge along Eureka’s Waterfront. The mural project is part of the Clean California Beautification Project, in collaboration with the Eureka Street Art Festival. Four mural artists completed the unique artwork on the pillars...
kymkemp.com
Cooperation Humboldt Holding Edible Garden Tour on August 20th
This is a press release from Cooperation Humboldt:. Cooperation Humboldt is excited to reintroduce their annual Edible Garden Tour on Saturday, August 20th. The event will feature residential and community gardens in Arcata and Eureka. This family friendly event will showcase different permaculture set ups that will be open for...
kymkemp.com
REMINDER — Mateel Forever: Reggae Legacy at the Mateel August 13, 14
MATEEL FOREVER: REGGAE LEGACY August 13 & 14th, 2022. Two day event honors the impact of the Reggae on the River festival. Reggae on the River presents Mateel Forever: Reggae Legacy. Saturday August 13th and August 14th at the Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane in Redway. Reggae Legacy honors the impact of the Reggae on the River festival has made both in Southern Humboldt County and on the global reggae scene for nearly four decades. Day one features Wailing Souls, Marlon Asher, Mystic Roots, Stay Positive Sound & Guerilla Takeover, day two features a Humboldt County Reggae showcase with Judrum, Irie Rockerz, Mykal Somer, Seed and Soil, DJ’s Justone & Irie Adina.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Botanical Garden Hosting Annual Garden Gala on September 10th
kymkemp.com
Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th
This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
kymkemp.com
City of Arcata, First 5 Humboldt Offering Free ‘Arcata Park Playdates’
The City of Arcata Recreation Division, with funding from First 5 Humboldt, offers a free playgroup for families and caregivers with children ages newborn to 5 years old. Playgroup is a safe and comfortable environment for children to interact with other children while learning important playtime social skills. Caregivers have an opportunity to gain support from each other. Explore Arcata’s parks and playgrounds together. Please leave personal toys at home—there will be some items in multiples to share.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
ucdavis.edu
Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire
Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
kymkemp.com
EPD Walks Away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy
Although the Eureka Police Department walked away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy this year, everybody wins. Twenty-three agencies from Humboldt and Del Norte counties competed in the annual blood drive hosted by the Northern California Community Blood Bank for a total of 157 donors from the participating agencies.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Expands to 6,773 Acres
According to the Six Rivers National Forest Public Affairs Office,. Yesterday as of 6:00 pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained.
kymkemp.com
Mobile Home Fire in Myers Flat
At 12:40 p.m. scanner traffic indicates there was a mobile home on fire in the Myers Avenue, cross of Boy Scout Road, in the town of Myers Flat. Fire personnel have been requested to the area even though the reporting party indicated that the fire was extinguished by people at the scene.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt OES Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Response update
Humboldt, Calif — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous active fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service (USFS) - Six Rivers National Forest.
North Coast Journal
'Extreme Fire Behavior' Seen as Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows
U.S. Forest Service officials saw an "increase in extreme fire behavior" yesterday on the eight active fires that comprise the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, prompting additional evacuations on the outskirts of Willow Creek. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for residents in zones HUM-EO56 and HUM-EO57 — which...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Grow to 6,773 Acres, Still Uncontained; Community Meeting This Afternoon
Yesterday as of 6:00pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained. Crews worked overnight in effort stop fire spread. This is a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Flora Marie Hamanaka, 1951-2022
Precious mother and grandmother Flora Marie Hamanaka passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 23, 2022, in Eureka, at 70. Flora was born on August 19, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur Coleman and Maria Lopez. The youngest of four, Flora, grew up in Chicago, a place notorious for its gangs, during the 1950s and 1960s when racial tensions were high. She met Glenn Tadashi Hamanaka, and they married at age 18, shortly before moving to Southern California.
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
