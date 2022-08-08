The City of Arcata Recreation Division, with funding from First 5 Humboldt, offers a free playgroup for families and caregivers with children ages newborn to 5 years old. Playgroup is a safe and comfortable environment for children to interact with other children while learning important playtime social skills. Caregivers have an opportunity to gain support from each other. Explore Arcata’s parks and playgrounds together. Please leave personal toys at home—there will be some items in multiples to share.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO