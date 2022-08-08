Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties
North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
Willits News
A million dollar auction in Ukiah: Redwood Empire Fair Junior Livestock Auction roars back
If you’ve never been to a Junior Livestock Auction at the Redwood Empire Fair, you may have missed out on one of the most interesting, emotional and educational experiences available during the four-day-long fair weekend. Every year, even during the last two Covid years, 4-H, FFA and Independent youth...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg City Council rejects sales tax measure proposal
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/9/22 — The Fort Bragg City Council rejected a proposal to put a general sales tax measure intended for workforce housing development on the November ballot due to concerns of competing countywide sales taxes already on the ballot. The ⅜-cent sales tax would have increased the...
Paradise Post
It’s a donkey baby boom at Mendocino County sanctuary
When Ron King opened a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County, he had no idea he’d be running a maternity ward and working on a reality television show about rescued donkeys. In the past year, King and his small crew at the rescue and rehome non-profit, Oscar’s Place, have delivered 14 foals with three more coming soon.
mendofever.com
A Ukiah Man’s Journey to an All-Electric Home
The following is a press release issued by Pletcher Consulting:. In pursuing his long-term commitment to lower his carbon footprint, over the past 40 years Mike Cannon has converted his Ukiah home from all-electric to all-natural gas and now back again to all-electric energy. The Pilates instructor and former forester...
mendofever.com
Officials Share Safety Reminders Ahead of Hunting Season in the Mendocino National Forest
The following is a press issued by the Mendocino National Forest:. Hunting season is fast approaching, and hunters are curious to know if their favorite hunting spots are open. At this time, all public land in the Mendocino National Forest is open to hunting, with the exception of the Sheet...
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown
Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
kymkemp.com
Present and Former Treasurers Slap Back at Mendocino County Board’s Assertion of a ‘Financial Crisis’
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors is facing fierce criticism after its unanimous decision last week to send a letter to the state controller, asking for help with the county’s books. “I think we have a financial crisis here, and we just don’t know how bad it is,” said Supervisor Ted Williams, during a discussion about projected cost overruns at the project to build a new jail. But the county’s own financial experts say the real problems are miscommunication, misinformation, and a lack of financial understanding at the leadership level.
mendofever.com
Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused
In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
mendofever.com
Gabrielle Hall Thomas: A Woman of ‘Accomplishment and Poise’ and the Benefactor of a Ukiah Landmark—Obituary
MendoFever wants to provide a place for the community to honor those who have lived their lives and passed on free of charge. If you want to share the story of someone with the community, please send a photo and a written piece to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Gabrielle Hall Thomas, the matriarch...
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Flares Up on Ukiah’s North State Street
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:48 p.m. indicates a small vegetation fire has flared up in dry grass near the intersection of Ukiah’s North State Street and Orr Springs Road. By 7:00 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped. The Incident Commander described the fire as a 100’x50′ spot...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
The Mendocino Voice
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
mendofever.com
‘We Have a Financial Crisis Here’: Mendocino Board of Supervisors Concede the County’s Books are Unreliable
A Mendocino County Board of Supervisors discussion about cost overruns for the new jail construction project veered into a cry for help from the state, as county leadership admitted that it does not have a clear idea of what its financial situation is. “I would like to ask my colleagues...
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
