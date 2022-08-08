ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
LAKEPORT, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Fort Bragg City Council rejects sales tax measure proposal

FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/9/22 — The Fort Bragg City Council rejected a proposal to put a general sales tax measure intended for workforce housing development on the November ballot due to concerns of competing countywide sales taxes already on the ballot. The ⅜-cent sales tax would have increased the...
FORT BRAGG, CA
Paradise Post

It’s a donkey baby boom at Mendocino County sanctuary

When Ron King opened a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County, he had no idea he’d be running a maternity ward and working on a reality television show about rescued donkeys. In the past year, King and his small crew at the rescue and rehome non-profit, Oscar’s Place, have delivered 14 foals with three more coming soon.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

A Ukiah Man’s Journey to an All-Electric Home

The following is a press release issued by Pletcher Consulting:. In pursuing his long-term commitment to lower his carbon footprint, over the past 40 years Mike Cannon has converted his Ukiah home from all-electric to all-natural gas and now back again to all-electric energy. The Pilates instructor and former forester...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown

Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Present and Former Treasurers Slap Back at Mendocino County Board’s Assertion of a ‘Financial Crisis’

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors is facing fierce criticism after its unanimous decision last week to send a letter to the state controller, asking for help with the county’s books. “I think we have a financial crisis here, and we just don’t know how bad it is,” said Supervisor Ted Williams, during a discussion about projected cost overruns at the project to build a new jail. But the county’s own financial experts say the real problems are miscommunication, misinformation, and a lack of financial understanding at the leadership level.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused

In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Flares Up on Ukiah’s North State Street

Scanner traffic beginning around 6:48 p.m. indicates a small vegetation fire has flared up in dry grass near the intersection of Ukiah’s North State Street and Orr Springs Road. By 7:00 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped. The Incident Commander described the fire as a 100’x50′ spot...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
UKIAH, CA

