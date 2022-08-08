Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
KOLO TV Reno
Heroes Gala Event this Saturday
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
KOLO TV Reno
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.
FOX Reno
Dragon Lights Festival extended through August 14
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dragon Lights Festival will remain in Reno a little while longer. Tianyu Arts & Culture announced on Monday that they will extend the Dragon Lights Festival through Sunday, Aug. 14 with community support. The illuminous wonderland is open every evening...
KOLO TV Reno
Waffles and Wishes go hand in hand at Make-A-Wish’s largest fundraiser in the region
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for Make-A-Wish’s fundraiser breakfast, “Waffles and Wishes.”. Regional director, Seema Donahoe, stopped by Morning Break to share how the event will help raise the money for the more than 50 kids waiting for their wishes to be granted here in Northern Nevada.
Record-Courier
Dangberg Home Ranch Art Roundup Aug. 20
In support of historic restoration and preservation, the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch will host the Dangberg Art Roundup on Aug. 20. The event will feature a silent auction of original paintings, photographs and other artwork, a prize basket raffle, as well as music and a Chautauqua portrayal. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be nearly 100 degrees outside, but with school quickly approaching, the leaves will soon be changing bringing with it spooky season!. Kara Beckmann, owner of the paint party business, Studio 775, stopped by Morning Break to share how she’s now offering ceramic painting for Halloween and fall themed parties.
KOLO TV Reno
Add a ‘pop of color’ to your wardrobe at The Children’s Cabinet’s annual Art of Childhood fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together here in Northern Nevada. Through free programs and services, everyone from children to young adults can learn to thrive within their schools, families and neighborhoods. You can be a part of that mission by attending the non-profit’s annual “Art of Childhood” fundraiser at the end of the month. This year’s theme is “Pop of Color.”
KOLO TV Reno
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local 12-year-old is making a name for himself in the triathlon world. Rhys Ferrito recently competed in the 2022 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship, placing third in the nation in his age group. “When I think about it, I’m like, “wow how did...
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KOLO TV Reno
The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the latest round of heavy rain in our area, car lovers showed up for day four of Hot August Nights. Even in the pouring rain, classic car owners like Wayne Myers are carrying on a years-long tradition. “Rain, shine, smoke, it’s okay, we do it...
KOLO TV Reno
Hot August Nights 2022 Wraps Up
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces' Ryne Nelson happy to be competing in Reno
KOLO TV Reno
Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games
Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff. Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale. Updated: 12 hours ago. The book sale is taking place Aug....
FOX Reno
Beyond Van Gogh opening at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interactive exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is opening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Aug. 19. Attendees can experience the art of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
2news.com
Community invited to Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony
Douglas County along with the Towns of Minden & Gardnerville invites the public to attend the Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony. Taking place on August 20, 2022, the trail dedication ceremony will kick off at 9:30 AM at the Seeman Ranch Pond located at 1059 Buckeye Road, NV. After the...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Senior Summer Games
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Registration is now open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. Athletes 50 and older are invited to sign up for the event, which runs from August 22 to September 2, 2022. This year, new events are being added such as axe-throwing and disc-golf. Registration can be...
