ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Lazy 5 Summer Concerts

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
SPARKS, NV
sparkstrib.com

Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week

One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
KOLO TV Reno

Heroes Gala Event this Saturday

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparks, NV
Cars
City
Reno, NV
City
Sparks, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
FOX Reno

Dragon Lights Festival extended through August 14

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dragon Lights Festival will remain in Reno a little while longer. Tianyu Arts & Culture announced on Monday that they will extend the Dragon Lights Festival through Sunday, Aug. 14 with community support. The illuminous wonderland is open every evening...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Dangberg Home Ranch Art Roundup Aug. 20

In support of historic restoration and preservation, the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch will host the Dangberg Art Roundup on Aug. 20. The event will feature a silent auction of original paintings, photographs and other artwork, a prize basket raffle, as well as music and a Chautauqua portrayal. The...
MINDEN, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Vehicles#Han
KOLO TV Reno

Add a ‘pop of color’ to your wardrobe at The Children’s Cabinet’s annual Art of Childhood fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together here in Northern Nevada. Through free programs and services, everyone from children to young adults can learn to thrive within their schools, families and neighborhoods. You can be a part of that mission by attending the non-profit’s annual “Art of Childhood” fundraiser at the end of the month. This year’s theme is “Pop of Color.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local 12-year-old is making a name for himself in the triathlon world. Rhys Ferrito recently competed in the 2022 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship, placing third in the nation in his age group. “When I think about it, I’m like, “wow how did...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KOLO TV Reno

Hot August Nights 2022 Wraps Up

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Aces' Ryne Nelson happy to be competing in Reno

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games

Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff. Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale. Updated: 12 hours ago. The book sale is taking place Aug....
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Beyond Van Gogh opening at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interactive exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is opening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Aug. 19. Attendees can experience the art of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Community invited to Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony

Douglas County along with the Towns of Minden & Gardnerville invites the public to attend the Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony. Taking place on August 20, 2022, the trail dedication ceremony will kick off at 9:30 AM at the Seeman Ranch Pond located at 1059 Buckeye Road, NV. After the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get ready for the return of the Senior Summer Games

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Registration is now open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. Athletes 50 and older are invited to sign up for the event, which runs from August 22 to September 2, 2022. This year, new events are being added such as axe-throwing and disc-golf. Registration can be...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy