Ukiah, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More

While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Ukiah, CA
Ukiah, CA
viatravelers.com

17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California

There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor

WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.  
WINDSOR, CA
mendofever.com

Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused

In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
LAKEPORT, CA
ksro.com

La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away

A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
UKIAH, CA
Paradise Post

It’s a donkey baby boom at Mendocino County sanctuary

When Ron King opened a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County, he had no idea he’d be running a maternity ward and working on a reality television show about rescued donkeys. In the past year, King and his small crew at the rescue and rehome non-profit, Oscar’s Place, have delivered 14 foals with three more coming soon.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
FORT BRAGG, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
GLENN COUNTY, CA

