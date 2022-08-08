Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties
North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
krcrtv.com
Local wood craftsman repurposes 1,500-year-old Redwood tree into luxury table
REDDING, Calif. — It's a magnificent piece of Mother Earth seen at its core. A local Redding man specializing in woodwork repurposed a table from a 1,500-year-old Redwood Tree. The root of a Redwood Tree blew down from a wind storm in the Sonoma County area around 15 years...
7x7.com
Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More
While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
viatravelers.com
17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California
There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor
WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
mendofever.com
Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused
In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
mendofever.com
Officials Share Safety Reminders Ahead of Hunting Season in the Mendocino National Forest
The following is a press issued by the Mendocino National Forest:. Hunting season is fast approaching, and hunters are curious to know if their favorite hunting spots are open. At this time, all public land in the Mendocino National Forest is open to hunting, with the exception of the Sheet...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
ksro.com
La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away
A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
Paradise Post
It’s a donkey baby boom at Mendocino County sanctuary
When Ron King opened a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County, he had no idea he’d be running a maternity ward and working on a reality television show about rescued donkeys. In the past year, King and his small crew at the rescue and rehome non-profit, Oscar’s Place, have delivered 14 foals with three more coming soon.
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa to consider capping number of vacation rentals, additional enforcement
Santa Rosa is poised to consider capping the number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city amid a surge of applications and steady flow of complaints from neighbors. Under the proposed changes, the city would limit the number of permits issued for vacation rentals where the owner does...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
