ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Gabrielle Hall Thomas: A Woman of ‘Accomplishment and Poise’ and the Benefactor of a Ukiah Landmark—Obituary

By Mike Geniella
mendofever.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown

Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused

In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
UKIAH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Ukiah, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
UKIAH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Thomas
Person
St. Mary
mendofever.com

Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
WILLITS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dominican College
mendofever.com

Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
HOPLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy