Gabrielle Hall Thomas: A Woman of ‘Accomplishment and Poise’ and the Benefactor of a Ukiah Landmark—Obituary

‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown
Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused
In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
Male Subject Acting Suspicious, Female Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.08.2022
Subject Outside Screaming, Illegal Dumping – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.06.2022
Ukiah Man Refuses to Attend Arraignment to be Charged for Murder of One-Year-Old Infant
Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, the man suspected of abandoning a toddler and an infant along a Ukiah railroad track leading to the death of a one-year-old, has been formally charged with felony murder in the second degree. Yesterday, Steele was ordered to stand in front of Mendocino County...
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
Officials Share Safety Reminders Ahead of Hunting Season in the Mendocino National Forest
The following is a press issued by the Mendocino National Forest:. Hunting season is fast approaching, and hunters are curious to know if their favorite hunting spots are open. At this time, all public land in the Mendocino National Forest is open to hunting, with the exception of the Sheet...
Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
