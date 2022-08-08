Saluda Grade rail trail plan unveiled: 31-mile project intended to add recreational opportunities, spur economic development; would extend from Inman to Zirconia (passing through Inman, Landrum, Tryon, Saluda)

Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen Walters
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)
Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
WYFF4.com
Council approves additional funding for new section of Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville City Council approved extra funding for another piece of the Swamp Rabbit Trail extension project. Council approved $774,081 for the Cleveland Connector to give pedestrians and cyclists safe, direct access to the Laurens Road Swamp Rabbit Trail extension bridge over Laurens Road and Richland Way.
WYFF4.com
'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: I-26 closures planned as crews place girders over French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed nightly this week as crews work on the bridge over the French Broad River. Construction crews will be placing girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge.
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
ashevilledailyplanet.com
Could Novant benefit from AG’s opposition to proposed expansion of Asheville’s sole existing hospital?
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office is opposing Mission Hospital’s attempt to open a 67-bed community hospital in Western North Carolina, “which could improve the odds for Novant Health Inc.’s bid,” the Winston-Salem Journal reported July 26. Josh Stein’s objection was stated in a three-page letter...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Public Hearing to be held in Landrum, consider a 155-lot development within city limits
LANDRUM––The number of residents, and the number of homes within the city limits, may be growing in the small town of Landrum. At 5:30 p.m. on August 30, the City of Landrum will be holding a Public Hearing to consider the rezoning of 65.64 acres within the city limits. The meeting will take place at the Landrum City Hall Chambers.
Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan. According to the Duncan Police Department, Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern. The following is the new traffic pattern. […]
ashevilledailyplanet.com
Reparations approved for local blacks: Buncombe, Asheville each vote unanimously to OK $2M each (with future increases)
To cover the payment of reparations to local blacks for what was termed injustices from the past, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners on July 17 voted unanimously to approve $2 million in its fiscal 2023 budget — and to add $500,000 to future reparations budgets, with an annual increase of 2 percent.
FOX Carolina
Tour of Upstate battlefield offers unique view of Revolutionary war
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Battle of Musgrove Mille State Historic Site announced that rangers are leading a guided hike of Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle. On November 20, 1780, General Thomas Sumter led an army against Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
WYFF4.com
Overnight crash leaves part of Greenville County highway closed
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police say a crash caused a section of Wade Hampton Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Police alerted WYFF News 4 to the crash about 3:40...
my40.tv
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
my40.tv
Area of Biltmore Park cleared after officials respond to reports of "suspicious package"
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities responded to an area of Biltmore Park in Asheville Tuesday afternoon for a report of something suspicious. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for Asheville Police Department says officers responded to an area near the entrance of Biltmore Park on Aug. 9 after receiving "reports of a suspicious package in the area."
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
New grocery store to open this month on Spartanburg’s south side
A new grocery store will open this month on Spartanburg’s south side.
