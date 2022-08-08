Family of missing metro Atlanta woman pleads for daughter’s safe return

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family is desperate to find their missing daughter after she disappeared from the Midtown area over a week ago.

“We’re here today standing in solidarity, demanding the safe return of our daughter, Allahnia,” her father Abraham Lenoir said.

With her pictures in hand, the friends and family of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir pleaded for help on Sunday just more than a week since she disappeared.

“Allahnia, if you can hear me, we love you very much. And we will not stop looking for you until you’re found,” her father said.

“Baby girl, it’s mommy. I love you. I don’t care what this is about. All I care is that my daughter comes home,” her mother, Jannette Jackson said.

Allahnia’s mother and father spoke out at the site where they say their daughter was last seen this apartment complex at this 1660 Peachtree Street Northeast in Midtown Atlanta.

Her parents believe some kidnapped her.

“This is not her behavior. She would not leave for no reason. So that’s how we know she had to have been taken,” Jackson said.

Her parents say Allahnia went to the apartments with a girlfriend to visit a couple of men.

So far, Atlanta police aren’t saying much about their investigation, but are asking for the public’s help in finding Allahnia.

Her parents are desperate to bring her home.

“Baby girl, we’re being strong. And you came from strength. This is not the end of your story, this is only the beginning. Please fight! Keep fighting! And we’re going to go all keep praying for you to have strength to come home,” Jackson said.

