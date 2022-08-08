ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Poses For Cute Photos Taken By Son Miles, 4, 1 Day After Pregnancy News

Just one day after announcing that she is pregnant once again, Chrissy Teigen, 36, shared a cute family photo to her Instagram! Her equally gorgeous mom Vilailuck Teigen, 60, and daughter Luna, 6, posed with matching peace signs for the photo in front of an indoor playground. Chrissy captioned the post, “photos by miles,” revealing her adorable son Miles, 4, was the talented photographer!
CELEBRITIES
BET

Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Road & Track

Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows Killed While Filming Race in 240Z

A presenter and commentator for Discovery's Street Outlaws: Fastest in America was killed while racing his Datsun 240Z for the show on Sunday morning. Ryan Fellows, 41, was competing in an event outside of Las Vegas when he lost control of his turbocharged V-8-powered 240 and crashed. Fellows was participating in the eighth of nine planned races that evening. His car rolled and caught fire, with onlookers unable to get him out of the wreckage, TMZ reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Still in Coma, Hasn't Regained Consciousness Since Just After Accident

Anne Heche is fighting for her life, currently in a coma and dealing with significant injuries in the wake of driving her car through a home in Los Angeles. A rep for the actress tells TMZ, "Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

'Insecure' Actress Denise Dowse In Coma After Case of Meningitis

Actress Denise Dowse, famous for her roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" is currently fighting for her life in a coma, TMZ has learned. Denise's sister, Tracey, revealed the news late last week, saying, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse."
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It

Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute to True After Welcoming Baby Boy

True time! Two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child, she has returned to social media to dote over her daughter. ,” the Good American cofounder, 38, captioned a Sunday, August 7, Instagram snap of True, 4, smiling in the kitchen. The toddler — whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson — beamed while sitting in front of a large floral arrangement that was shaped like a cat.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Newly Single Pete Davidson Should Star in an ‘FBoy Island’ Spinoff

After nine months, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind, rollercoaster romance has come to an end. Sources say the celebs knew their stars were crossed from the start, and that distance ultimately broke the two up as Davidson prepares to film his upcoming Peacock show, the Lorne Michaels-produced Bupkis. They reportedly remain in touch and on good terms, albeit mutually “bummed” that things didn’t work out.Given that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, well Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it seems safe to bet that both sides of this rift will land on their feet. But what’s next? This is...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut. At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
NORWALK, CT
TMZ.com

Angela Yee Sparks 'Breakfast Club' Breakup Rumors with 'Over' Tweet

Angela Yee is out of the 'Breakfast Club' after 10 years on the popular morning radio show. Yee Tweeted Tuesday, "The Breakfast Club is over as you know it." Yee faced her cohosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday, revealing she had been planning an exit strategy even before the pandemic and iHeartRadio approached her with an offer she couldn't refuse.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Welcomes New Child Days After Chrisean Rock Brawl

Blueface has needed a break from all the bad news. A few days ago, he and Chrisean Rock got into a huge physical altercation, and Blueface accused her of cheating. Since then, the police have gotten involved, reportedly investigating the incident. To make matters worse, Blueface got slammed with a lawsuit from an individual he allegedly assaulted at a hookah lounge back in 2019.
CELEBRITIES

