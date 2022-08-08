Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Poses For Cute Photos Taken By Son Miles, 4, 1 Day After Pregnancy News
Just one day after announcing that she is pregnant once again, Chrissy Teigen, 36, shared a cute family photo to her Instagram! Her equally gorgeous mom Vilailuck Teigen, 60, and daughter Luna, 6, posed with matching peace signs for the photo in front of an indoor playground. Chrissy captioned the post, “photos by miles,” revealing her adorable son Miles, 4, was the talented photographer!
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows Killed While Filming Race in 240Z
A presenter and commentator for Discovery's Street Outlaws: Fastest in America was killed while racing his Datsun 240Z for the show on Sunday morning. Ryan Fellows, 41, was competing in an event outside of Las Vegas when he lost control of his turbocharged V-8-powered 240 and crashed. Fellows was participating in the eighth of nine planned races that evening. His car rolled and caught fire, with onlookers unable to get him out of the wreckage, TMZ reports.
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Anne Heche Still in Coma, Hasn't Regained Consciousness Since Just After Accident
Anne Heche is fighting for her life, currently in a coma and dealing with significant injuries in the wake of driving her car through a home in Los Angeles. A rep for the actress tells TMZ, "Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."
'Insecure' Actress Denise Dowse In Coma After Case of Meningitis
Actress Denise Dowse, famous for her roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" is currently fighting for her life in a coma, TMZ has learned. Denise's sister, Tracey, revealed the news late last week, saying, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse."
Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It
Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
Pete Davidson Through the Years: A-List Relationships, Career Highlights and More
All hail the king of Staten Island! Pete Davidson has had his fair share of highs and lows through the years — from professional successes to broken engagements. In the early 2010s, the comedian made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry after starring on Guy Code in 2013 and joining Saturday Night […]
Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute to True After Welcoming Baby Boy
True time! Two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child, she has returned to social media to dote over her daughter. ,” the Good American cofounder, 38, captioned a Sunday, August 7, Instagram snap of True, 4, smiling in the kitchen. The toddler — whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson — beamed while sitting in front of a large floral arrangement that was shaped like a cat.
Newly Single Pete Davidson Should Star in an ‘FBoy Island’ Spinoff
After nine months, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind, rollercoaster romance has come to an end. Sources say the celebs knew their stars were crossed from the start, and that distance ultimately broke the two up as Davidson prepares to film his upcoming Peacock show, the Lorne Michaels-produced Bupkis. They reportedly remain in touch and on good terms, albeit mutually “bummed” that things didn’t work out.Given that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, well Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it seems safe to bet that both sides of this rift will land on their feet. But what’s next? This is...
Khloé Kardashian is following in Kylie Jenner’s footsteps when naming her son
Khloé Kardashian is following in Kylie Jenner ’s footsteps when naming her son —and we don’t mean she is calling the baby Wolf. The reality tv personality and businesswoman recently welcomed her second baby via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson and is reportedly taking her time to find...
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!
Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut. At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
Angela Yee Sparks 'Breakfast Club' Breakup Rumors with 'Over' Tweet
Angela Yee is out of the 'Breakfast Club' after 10 years on the popular morning radio show. Yee Tweeted Tuesday, "The Breakfast Club is over as you know it." Yee faced her cohosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday, revealing she had been planning an exit strategy even before the pandemic and iHeartRadio approached her with an offer she couldn't refuse.
Blueface Welcomes New Child Days After Chrisean Rock Brawl
Blueface has needed a break from all the bad news. A few days ago, he and Chrisean Rock got into a huge physical altercation, and Blueface accused her of cheating. Since then, the police have gotten involved, reportedly investigating the incident. To make matters worse, Blueface got slammed with a lawsuit from an individual he allegedly assaulted at a hookah lounge back in 2019.
Lance Armstrong Marries Longtime Girlfriend In France, 'Best. Day. Ever.'
Lance Armstrong is a married man -- he just tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend ... and the ceremony went down in a very familiar place for the former cycling star -- France!. Armstrong posted a bunch of photos Tuesday morning of the amazing event ... calling his special...
