This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients
Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
Westmoreland County community members bring droves of donations to help families affected by floods
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County community is rallying together, 48 hours after floodwaters ravaged the Greater Latrobe area. People came in droves to the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday, dropping off donations and supplies for flood victims after said this was the worst flood the area has ever seen.
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
butlerradio.com
Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop
A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
36 dogs rescued from house without breeding permit
36 dogs are now under the care of the Preston County Animal Shelter after being removed from a home that didn't have a breeder permit.
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Lower Burrell police dog paid for with grant from Officer Brian Shaw Foundation
The main attraction at Lower Burrell council’s Monday night meeting was the city’s new police dog, “Buc.”. The 17-month-old German shepherd from Slovakia was accompanied by his handler, K-9 Officer Aaron Rodgers. The dog was paid for with a grant from the Officer Brian Shaw Foundation, which...
Local fire engine closed Sunday
Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington Back to School Bash open to families in need from anywhere
An upcoming Back to School Bash in New Kensington will be open to grade school children in need from anywhere. “We’re going to give them a stocked book bag,” said Laurie Johnson-Wade, a founder of Lost Dreams Awakening, one of the event sponsors. “Our theme is: Positioning Them for Success.”
5 people, 2 local nursing homes, including Brighton Rehab, indicted on health care fraud charges
PITTSBURGH — Selfies are one of Jodi Gill’s favorite ways to capture her time with her 84-year-old dad Glenn. “If I was one of those family members who lost my family member. I would be kicking myself every day wondering should I have done more, could I have done more,” Gill said.
Coroner called to apartment building fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The coroner was called to an apartment building fire in Westmoreland County, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11. The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of Indiana Drive in Greensburg,. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
Lawrence County woman among 5 indicted in health care fraud
A Lawrence County woman is among five people indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts involving a health care fraud investigation.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Westmoreland County Sheetz for selling $206.9M ticket
The Westmoreland County Sheetz that sold a very lucky Powerball ticket was congratulated by the Pennsylvania Lottery Monday. The location, along North Center Avenue in New Stanton, sold the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket for the Aug. 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
