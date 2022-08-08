ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients

Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop

A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all

Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA

