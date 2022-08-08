ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Ergonomic Keyboard#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboard Technology#Ionic White#Gateron#Twotone#Rgb#Kop Pbt Keycaps#Nuphy Halo65
Digital Trends

Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200

Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled

Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones

Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S review

If LucidSound’s goal is to provide sheer value for money, then it’s accomplished this handily with the LS100X. It has an absurd amount of battery life across its Game Mode and Bluetooth connectivity. Audio quality overall can be a little flat, but at $99, the LS100X is a steal if you’re after a feature-rich headset.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Firefly Station M3 Rockchip RK3588S mini PC

Firefly has this month introduced a new addition to their range of mini PC systems in the form of the Firefly Station M3 powered by Rockchip’s RK3588S processor supported by 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and measuring just 96.6 × 73 × 32.8mm. The processor features 4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores, supported by ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics and NPU with up to 6 TOPs performance.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display

Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

MScreen ultrawide portable display $95 raises over $250,000 on Kickstarter

After launching their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last month the engineers and design team responsible for creating the MScreen ultrawide portable display priced at just $95. Have raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. The unique portable monitor provides users with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations and features 100% sRGB , HDMI interface and a resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.
CHARITIES
GeekyGadgets

Shuttle XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC €483

Shuttle has introduced its new XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC this week based on the Intel W580 chipset as well as Intel Core processors of the 10th and 11th generation. The XPC SW580R8 also supports Intel Xeon W series processors making the mini PC perfect for VFX, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD and AI development and edge management if desired.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy