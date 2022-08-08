Read full article on original website
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Locate secret spy cameras and find out whether you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cooler Master avoids sacrificing image quality for speed with its vibrant and zippy GM27-CFX gaming monitor. About the Cooler Master GM27-CFX gaming monitor. Here are the specs of the monitor we...
Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
If LucidSound’s goal is to provide sheer value for money, then it’s accomplished this handily with the LS100X. It has an absurd amount of battery life across its Game Mode and Bluetooth connectivity. Audio quality overall can be a little flat, but at $99, the LS100X is a steal if you’re after a feature-rich headset.
The Ficihp K2 Mechanical Keyboard is unlike any other that you’ve probably seen, and that’s because it has a built-in 12.6″ touchscreen display. Aside from being a functional USB-C 71-key mechanical keyboard sporting RGB backlighting, the extra display boasts an ultra-wide aspect ration with a 1920 x 515 resolution running at 60Hz.
Firefly has this month introduced a new addition to their range of mini PC systems in the form of the Firefly Station M3 powered by Rockchip’s RK3588S processor supported by 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and measuring just 96.6 × 73 × 32.8mm. The processor features 4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores, supported by ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics and NPU with up to 6 TOPs performance.
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
After launching their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last month the engineers and design team responsible for creating the MScreen ultrawide portable display priced at just $95. Have raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. The unique portable monitor provides users with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations and features 100% sRGB , HDMI interface and a resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Don’t forget to check out our awesome deal on the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $69.99, it normally retails for $99. Feeling the heat? Check out the...
Shuttle has introduced its new XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC this week based on the Intel W580 chipset as well as Intel Core processors of the 10th and 11th generation. The XPC SW580R8 also supports Intel Xeon W series processors making the mini PC perfect for VFX, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD and AI development and edge management if desired.
If your home lacks central AC, you might be itching for a solution during the summer heat. Here's what you need to know about mini-split AC and how it can help.
