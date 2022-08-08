ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Productivity, consumer prices, Cardinal Health earns

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

ECONOMIC BELLWETHER

Economists project that U.S. worker productivity fell in the April-June period for the second consecutive quarter.

The Labor Department is expected to report Tuesday that nonfarm labor productivity fell in the second quarter at an annual rate of 4.1%. That would follow a 7.3% decline in the first three months of the year. Productivity is the amount of output per hour of work. The economy shrank in the first half of this year, raising fears that the nation may be in a recession.

Productivity, annualized quarterly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Q1 2021: 2.2

Q2 2021: 3.2

Q3 2021: -3.9

Q4 2021: 6.3

Q1 2022: -7.3

Q2 2022 (est.): -4.1

Source: FactSet

TRACKING INFLATION

The Labor Department delivers its latest monthly index of inflation at the consumer level Wednesday.

Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in a run of sharp annual increases in the consumer price index since summer last year. over the last year. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 9.1% in June from a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with energy costs driving much of the gain. Economists predict the consumer price index rose 8.7% in the 12 months ended in July.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 7.9

March 8.5

April 8.3

May 8.6

June 9.1

July (est.) 8.7

Source: FactSet

SPOTLIGHT ON CARDINAL

Wall Street expects that Cardinal Health closed out its last fiscal year with a solid quarterly report card.

Analysts predict the distributor of medical devices and medicines will report higher fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue than a year earlier. In the previous three quarters, Cardinal posted lower earnings, even as revenues ticked higher. The company reports its latest quarterly results Thursday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Productivity#Consumer Prices#Price Index#Cardinal Health#The Labor Department#Americans#Cardin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Inflation Rate Eases In July With Fall In Gas Prices

Click here to read the full article. Inflation showed signs of easing in July, due to the fall in gas prices while the cost of other categories of items remained flat. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged during the month, and at a rate of 8.5% over the past 12 months. The latter figures was 9.1% in June. The latest figures, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are welcoming news for the Federal Reserve, in the midst of an effort to curb price increases but not send the economy back into a recession. The index tracking the price of gasoline fell 7.7%. That...
TRAFFIC
Investopedia

Small Business Inflation Worries Highest Since 1979

The number of small business owners reporting inflation as their top business problem has reached its highest level since 1979, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). Thirty-seven percent of small business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages

Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Critical inflation report could show price increases have eased

July's consumer price index is expected to show that inflation is coming off its peak and price gains may slow in coming months. That would be perceived as good news in the markets, where investors are watching the CPI for clues at to how much the Fed might raise interest rates at its September meeting.
BUSINESS
CNBC

China consumer prices hit a two-year high

Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July from a year ago. The month-on-month gain was the highest on record, according to official data accessed through Wind Information. However, China's headline consumer price index rose by 2.7% in July, missing expectations for a 2.9% increase,...
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter

(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges

China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Down Slightly Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Wednesday following a decline in the U.S. stock markets. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as tech stocks dropped sharply following warning from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. The company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
STOCKS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls after July consumer prices come in unchanged from prior month

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped on Wednesday as a highly anticipated inflation figure came in flat compared with the previous month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped almost 4 basis points to 2.759%, hitting the lowest level in a week. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up about 2 basis points to 3.029%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy