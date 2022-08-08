ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Shots Fired in Attempted Robbery at Hollywood Hills Home

At least two people attempt to rob someone inside a home in Hollywood Hills Wednesday. Just before 3 a.m., a home invasion was reported on the 8000 block of Willow Glen Road. where at least two people attempted to rob someone inside the home, according to authorities. That individual fired...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA

