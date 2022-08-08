Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
KITV.com
'Machete-wielding' man arrested after incident in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was arrested for alleged terroristic threatening following an incident with a machete in Chinatown, Monday night. The incident happened on North Beretania Street, between Maunakea Street and River Street, just before 10 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women's volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts say
The city will reportedly take over Leahi Avenue in the Diamond Head area beginning Aug. 22, according to the owner of the private road. Daughter of murdered woman faces alleged killer in court, sharing new testimony. Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared eight
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a Honolulu police officer is now under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department. A neighbor started recording video Saturday night after the officer’s subsidized SUV crashed through a fence, down a hill, and then through a stone wall in Kailua before going up in flames.
5 people sent to hospital after fatal crash in Waianae
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Waianae that left a 38-year-old man dead.
KITV.com
'I just feel like I was robbed': visitor claims travel agency swindled her
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While vacationing on Oahu a few weeks ago, Laquana Sanders visited travel agency Hawai'i Tour Experts on Kalakaua Avenue. She claimed she was referred to Aloha Hawai'i Tours, and completed a Zoom webinar to learn more about the company's services. By the end of the session, Sanders...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road near the end of the H-1 Freeway in Kahala. Honolulu police said a 53-year-old driver was heading east on the freeway near Waikui Street around 9:20 p.m. She then hit the 29-year-old pedestrian who...
KITV.com
1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in Waianae
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person died and three others were injured following a two-car crash in the Waianae area Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road.
Crash in Waianae leaves moped driver dead
According to police, the moped was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when he crashed into the sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction while making a left turn on a private driveway.
A message to travelers after arrests at Kauai airport
"The men and women of the airport security and police detail are tasked with first showing restraint and aloha. Sometimes that is put to the test," said Charlie Iona.
Officials search for answers after pedestrian freeway fatalities
August has been declared as Pedestrian Safety Month, so different agencies have been pushing to promote safety on Hawaii roads statewide.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement from state and county agencies are working together to coordinate how they’d respond in the event of an active shooter or similar mass attack in Honolulu. State sheriff’s deputies trained investigators from the city Prosecutor’s Office this month as part of a rapid response...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a purse snatching is asking for the public’s help in find the suspects who stole her cash, phone, credit cards and identity. Lilia Manangan, 70, says it happened on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. when she and her 92-year-old mother were waiting for the Handivan outside Liberty Dialysis near Target in Salt Lake.
KITV.com
Honolulu police seek driver of deadly hit-and-run crash on H2 Freeway
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a vehicular homicide case after a woman's body was found near the H-2 Freeway early Saturday morning. Detectives from the department's traffic division report the woman was walking southbound on the freeway near Ka Uka Boulevard when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
Man dies after crossing H-1 freeway in Kahala
A man is dead after he tried to cross the H1 freeway in Kahala, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Two found dead in Waikiki apartment identified
The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the two people who were found dead in a Waikiki apartment on Friday, July 29.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire
'It feels normal': Families gather for the return of high school football with less regulations. With no regulations for fans in the stands, families are happy to be supporting their athletes. Nostalgia fills the air for this McCully woman as her favorite 90s boy band returns to Hawaii.
