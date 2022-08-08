ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waikiki Beach#Police#Tlc
KITV.com

1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person died and three others were injured following a two-car crash in the Waianae area Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road.
WAIANAE, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KITV.com

Honolulu police seek driver of deadly hit-and-run crash on H2 Freeway

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a vehicular homicide case after a woman's body was found near the H-2 Freeway early Saturday morning. Detectives from the department's traffic division report the woman was walking southbound on the freeway near Ka Uka Boulevard when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy