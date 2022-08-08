HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a purse snatching is asking for the public’s help in find the suspects who stole her cash, phone, credit cards and identity. Lilia Manangan, 70, says it happened on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. when she and her 92-year-old mother were waiting for the Handivan outside Liberty Dialysis near Target in Salt Lake.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO