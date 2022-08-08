ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedale, TX

Jeffrey Chambers
2d ago

There are a lot of marijuana arrest lately and it's not even harvest time. It's hard to believe we are still trying to enforce it.

News Channel Nebraska

Wymore home searched, authorities recover drugs and paraphernalia

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s Officers and Wymore Police combined efforts to arrest one person and cite another for alleged drug violations near a school. Authorities served a search warrant late Monday afternoon at a Wymore residence, in the 200-block of North 11th Street. The search uncovered about...
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bicyclist arrested on drug, obstruction counts

BEATRICE – A man police observed on a bicycle and who had active warrants out for him, was arrested after he allegedly tried to evade an officer. Early Friday evening, a Beatrice officer observed the male on a bicycle northbound in the 200 block of South 16th. When he looked back at the patrol unit, the man pedaled faster and turned into a yard, hopping off the bike and running through yards.
BEATRICE, NE
WIBW

Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
HOLTON, KS
KTEN.com

Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
DENISON, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Officers arrest Fairbury man, following collisions, burglary

BEATRICE – A hit and run collision and a home break-in has led to the arrest in Beatrice of a suspect, for burglary and criminal mischief. Just after five p.m. Monday, a police captain responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident at the Beatrice State Developmental Center campus. While enroute, the officer was informed that a vehicle had struck a garage in the ten-hundred block of Parkside Lane…the male driver fleeing on foot.
News Channel Nebraska

Two in custody, suspected of firing shots at Beatrice house

BEATRICE - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an incident where gunshots were fired at a home in the 13-hundred block of Lincoln Street in Beatrice, early the morning of Wednesday, August 3rd. Beatrice Police Captain Dan Moss says investigators arrested 19-year-old Jordan Meyer and 18-year-old Colton Anderson,...
The Community News

Bodies found in area RV park

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
ALEDO, TX
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KWTX

Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A child and two women were killed in a head-on crash in Seagoville early Sunday morning in which police suspect the other driver involved was intoxicated. The wreck happened just after 1 a.m., when Crandall police were called about a wrong-way driver on US Highway 175. Officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment

An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car

Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX

