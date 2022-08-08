Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Chambers
2d ago
There are a lot of marijuana arrest lately and it's not even harvest time. It's hard to believe we are still trying to enforce it.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Wymore home searched, authorities recover drugs and paraphernalia
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s Officers and Wymore Police combined efforts to arrest one person and cite another for alleged drug violations near a school. Authorities served a search warrant late Monday afternoon at a Wymore residence, in the 200-block of North 11th Street. The search uncovered about...
News Channel Nebraska
Bicyclist arrested on drug, obstruction counts
BEATRICE – A man police observed on a bicycle and who had active warrants out for him, was arrested after he allegedly tried to evade an officer. Early Friday evening, a Beatrice officer observed the male on a bicycle northbound in the 200 block of South 16th. When he looked back at the patrol unit, the man pedaled faster and turned into a yard, hopping off the bike and running through yards.
WIBW
Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Officers arrest Fairbury man, following collisions, burglary
BEATRICE – A hit and run collision and a home break-in has led to the arrest in Beatrice of a suspect, for burglary and criminal mischief. Just after five p.m. Monday, a police captain responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident at the Beatrice State Developmental Center campus. While enroute, the officer was informed that a vehicle had struck a garage in the ten-hundred block of Parkside Lane…the male driver fleeing on foot.
News Channel Nebraska
Two in custody, suspected of firing shots at Beatrice house
BEATRICE - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an incident where gunshots were fired at a home in the 13-hundred block of Lincoln Street in Beatrice, early the morning of Wednesday, August 3rd. Beatrice Police Captain Dan Moss says investigators arrested 19-year-old Jordan Meyer and 18-year-old Colton Anderson,...
The Community News
Bodies found in area RV park
Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
Texas man found guilty in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury in Sedgwick County found a Garland, Texas, man guilty relating to a shooting that killed a man during a youth football game at the Stryker Sports Complex in 2020. Maurice Hall was found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He was found not guilty of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
High-speed police chase in Dallas County ends in arrest
A suspect is in custody after leading police on a wild chase in Mesquite and northeast Dallas. Officers tried to pull over a stolen car on I-30 in Mesquite, but the driver refused to stop.
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
KWTX
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
fox4news.com
Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A child and two women were killed in a head-on crash in Seagoville early Sunday morning in which police suspect the other driver involved was intoxicated. The wreck happened just after 1 a.m., when Crandall police were called about a wrong-way driver on US Highway 175. Officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment
An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car
Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Man confronts suspect who was stealing catalytic converter in Dallas
DALLAS - A Dallas man confronted a suspect who appeared to be in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter from his van last week. This was all caught on video, and police are now searching for the suspect. "I see a guy waking around the van and he’s starting...
Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
fox4news.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said denies killing daughters on the stand, closing statements begin Tuesday
DALLAS, Texas - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday. Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Comments / 2