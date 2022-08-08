Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Bronx precinct
Police say a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect escaped out of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx on Monday.
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway road rage leads to arrest
RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
fox5ny.com
Video: Teens open fire on Queens street
NEW YORK - The NYPD released a disturbing video of a group of teens opening fire on another teen on the streets of Queens. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday on 118th Ave. in South Jamaica. A group of four teens approached a 17-year-old on the sidewalk. Two of...
NYPD: Off-duty officer struck by car on Belt Parkway
NEW YORK -- Investigators say an off-duty NYPD officer was hit by a car on Monday night.The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the Belt Parkway at Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay.The officer's injuries are reported to be not serious.There was no immediate word on any arrests or what caused the accident.
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
ALERT CENTER: Officials search for swimmer missing in Far Rockaway
According to police, they received a call around 2 a.m. for a male in the water at Beach 13th Street
CBS News
Family suing Brooklyn funeral home following what they say was service nightmare
A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her. As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they're suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Man Charged With Slashing Police Officers
On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.
bkreader.com
Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops
Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
queenoftheclick.com
52-Year-Old Man Found Dead Outside of Chase
The Brooklyn Reporter shared the story that a 52-year-old man was found dead outside of Chase on 19th Avenue and 86th Street at 7:45 am. (See here) The Reporter also wrote that they didn’t think there was foul play. RIP to the man. Prayers for his family – what...
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
yonkerstimes.com
Another Bronx Heroin/Fentanyl Mill Busted; 55 Pound of Narcotics Seized
Approximately $5 Million drugs found; Six individuals apprehended on fire escape as they attempted to flee. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging mill in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx. Over 25 kilograms of narcotics (more than 55 pounds), carrying a street value of more than $5 million, was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts. The packaging mill was located inside an apartment across the street from a public elementary school and near the Bronx Zoo.
One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting
A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Car owners frustrated after 40+ tires slashed in Queens neighborhood
Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.
Four Wanted for Breaking into Woman’s Apartment, Stealing Air Jordans, Playstation 4
NEW YORK, NY – Four suspects are being sought by the New York City Police...
