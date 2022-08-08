Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
tickerreport.com
Centamin plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CELTF)
Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centamin’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
tickerreport.com
IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £463,963.72 in Stock
IGG opened at GBX 822 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.45). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.48.
tickerreport.com
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tickerreport.com
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
tickerreport.com
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
tickerreport.com
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,754 Shares of Stock
Tolga Tanguler also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, August 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. On Tuesday, July 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock....
tickerreport.com
Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) PT Lowered to €30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shares of FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
tickerreport.com
Financial Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk. Profitability. This table compares...
tickerreport.com
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
tickerreport.com
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
tickerreport.com
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
tickerreport.com
Head to Head Contrast: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)
Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk. Institutional and Insider...
tickerreport.com
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
tickerreport.com
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.08.
tickerreport.com
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.26
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.29.
tickerreport.com
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cowen
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.
Comments / 0