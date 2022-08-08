Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.08.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO