Stocks

Centamin plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centamin’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar Sells 398 Shares

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.
Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $135.00

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £463,963.72 in Stock

IGG opened at GBX 822 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.45). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.48.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Shares of EKSO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
Comparing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability. Institutional...
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Head to Head Contrast: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk. Institutional and Insider...
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.
Head-To-Head Review: Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability. Profitability. This...
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cochlear Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $20.24

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
