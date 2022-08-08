Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cochlear Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)
Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
tickerreport.com
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
tickerreport.com
Head-To-Head Review: Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)
Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability. Profitability. This...
tickerreport.com
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Centamin plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CELTF)
Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centamin’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
tickerreport.com
Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $135.00
ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
tickerreport.com
Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) PT Lowered to €30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shares of FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
tickerreport.com
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
tickerreport.com
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
tickerreport.com
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $20.24
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.
tickerreport.com
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
tickerreport.com
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
tickerreport.com
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
tickerreport.com
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.26
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.29.
tickerreport.com
IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £463,963.72 in Stock
IGG opened at GBX 822 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.45). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.48.
tickerreport.com
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $86.56
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.
tickerreport.com
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink
Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.
Comments / 0