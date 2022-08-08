Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 HOURS AGO