Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) PT Lowered to €30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shares of FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
tickerreport.com
Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $135.00
ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
tickerreport.com
Litchfield Hills Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)
Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cochlear Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)
Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £463,963.72 in Stock
IGG opened at GBX 822 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.45). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.48.
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
tickerreport.com
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
tickerreport.com
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.
tickerreport.com
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar Sells 398 Shares
Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.
tickerreport.com
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
tickerreport.com
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
tickerreport.com
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
tickerreport.com
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
tickerreport.com
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
tickerreport.com
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $20.24
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.
tickerreport.com
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
tickerreport.com
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.91.
FIFA・
tickerreport.com
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Compass Point
ORCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.
Comments / 0