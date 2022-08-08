Read full article on original website
Related
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
Cole Beasley speaks on Bills departure: 'I won't regret leaving'
Cole Beasley and the Buffalo Bills split back in March. He was released after requesting a trade. The team did save against the salary cap in letting him go, however, general manager Brandon Beane did express a desire to bring Beasley back. That did not happen. For the first time...
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim
Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Dolphins Offense Training Camp Progress Report
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been standouts so far this summer, but what about the rest of the Miami Dolphins offense?
Yardbarker
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt
It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Yardbarker
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson takes 'full responsibility' for part in training camp brawl
Fights among teammates are common events during NFL training camp practices. However, members of the New York Giants were involved in a unique occurrence Monday when offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed linebacker Cam Brown after Brown had reportedly attempted to pull starting center Jon Feliciano away from a skirmish.
Yardbarker
Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?
The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Home Is Now Paycor Stadium
After going over two decades without a stadium naming rights partner, the Cincinnati Bengals will finally be taking one on. Paul Brown Stadium will be renamed Paycor Stadium for the upcoming season. Financial terms have not been announced, but ESPN reports that the length of the deal is 16 years.
Transfer portal breakdown: Projecting the 10 most impactful transfer classes
All but two of the 65 Power 5 teams brought in at least one transfer this offseason who can be expected to provide help this fall; Clemson (which signed one player out of the transfer portal) and Georgia (none) are the schools that won’t benefit this season. As for...
Yardbarker
Report: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today
The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions. Sources...
Herzlich: Dolphins and Hurricanes Greatness
Former Giants Lineman Mark Herzlich is high on the new regimes in The Dolphins and Hurricanes and thinks the sky is the limit for both of them.
Comments / 0