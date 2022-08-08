ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Planck Launches Proprietary Risk Search Engine For Commercial Insurers

NEW YORK , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planck, a leading AI-powered business intelligence platform, unveiled a new risk search engine built specifically for commercial insurance research. Planck’s newly developed risk search engine solves for the shortcomings of traditional research methods, which are ineffective and time consuming. Relevant answers...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Covered Insurance Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Provide Embedded Insurance Services

EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, an award-winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announced its integration with Q2’s digital banking. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Covered can now offer home insurance via Q2’s Partner Marketplace Program, providing an embedded insurance platform for users to receive multiple quotes, access free unbiased coverage counseling, and seamless policy renewals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Smart Phone#Linus Business#Ios#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Android#Google App Stores
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Consumer Watchdog Challenges $268 Million GEICO Auto Insurance Rate Hike & Job- and Education-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. auto insurance rate hike and its job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a petition filed with the. California Department of Insurance. (CDI) yesterday. The increase falls hardest on working-class Californians. Drivers working in fields...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Country-Wide Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b+” (Marginal) of Country-Wide Insurance Company (Country-Wide) (. New York, NY. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Country-Wide’s balance sheet strength,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
InsuranceNewsNet

REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operation should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report and with our audited consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K for the year ended.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Colonial Surety Introduces ‘The Notary Package’ to Ensure Protection in the New Era of Tech-Driven Notary Work

New offering is the first of its kind to include E&O and Basic Cyber Liability Insurance. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Colonial Surety, a direct and digital insurer, today announced the launch ofThe Notary Package, which Colonial created in response to a rise in cybersecurity risks for Notaries, which are the result of the industry’s pandemic-induced shift to digital.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Members of A-CAP Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company. (. Charleston, SC. ) and. Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company. (. Salt Lake...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Security firm finds flaws in Indian online insurance broker

NEW DELHI (AP) — Last month, a small cybersecurity firm told a major Indian online insurance brokerage it had found critical vulnerabilities in the company’s internet-facing network that could expose sensitive personal and financial data from at least 11 million customers to malicious hackers. The little-known firm followed...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Alcohol Detection Systems In Autos Could Prevent Thousands Of Deaths Each Year Becoming Big Business for Ride-Sharing

PALM BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rideshare companies are evolving to utilize technology to make riders safer for their drivers and passengers. Ride-sharing is a vehicle service that matches drivers of private cars with people looking for local transportation. It's an arrangement where passengers connect with drivers through mobile apps or websites. Then they are taken to a certain destination alongside other commuters. The ride-sharing industry has grown at a rapid rate in recent years. Increased population and industrialization around the world, especially in larger cities means an increase in road traffic, and the need for comfortable transportation is at an all-time high. A recent report said that the ride-sharing industry is worth an estimated.
TRAFFIC
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
889
Followers
25K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy