Former T-Mobile store owner netted $25 million from 5-year scheme which included tricking employees into resetting passwords
Argishti Khudaverdyan reportedly used the money he made to buy properties in California, a $32,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a Land Rover.
Planck Launches Proprietary Risk Search Engine For Commercial Insurers
NEW YORK , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planck, a leading AI-powered business intelligence platform, unveiled a new risk search engine built specifically for commercial insurance research. Planck’s newly developed risk search engine solves for the shortcomings of traditional research methods, which are ineffective and time consuming. Relevant answers...
Covered Insurance Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Provide Embedded Insurance Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, an award-winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announced its integration with Q2’s digital banking. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Covered can now offer home insurance via Q2’s Partner Marketplace Program, providing an embedded insurance platform for users to receive multiple quotes, access free unbiased coverage counseling, and seamless policy renewals.
Inszone Insurance Services Acquires First Bosnian Insurance
a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of. , providing the second acquisition in the state of. Missouri. . First Bosnian Insurance. opened in 2005 with the goal of helping the growing community of Balkan and Eastern European people coming...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Corvus Insurance Names Madhu Tadikonda as New CEO to Lead Accelerated InsurTech Growth and Global Expansion
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering Smart Cyber Insurance® products powered by AI-driven risk data, today named. as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tadikonda will join the Corvus Board of Directors and will report directly to the Board. The InsurTech’s founding CEO. Phil...
Consumer Watchdog Challenges $268 Million GEICO Auto Insurance Rate Hike & Job- and Education-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination
LOS ANGELES , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. auto insurance rate hike and its job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a petition filed with the. California Department of Insurance. (CDI) yesterday. The increase falls hardest on working-class Californians. Drivers working in fields...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Country-Wide Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b+” (Marginal) of Country-Wide Insurance Company (Country-Wide) (. New York, NY. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Country-Wide’s balance sheet strength,...
Old Republic Title Insurance Group And ClosingLock Working Together To Help Combat Wire Fraud
AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic Title Insurance Group , one of the largest title insurance groups in. , and ClosingLock, the leading wire fraud prevention platform for the real estate industry, are now working together to help combat wire fraud for. Old Republic Title's. agents.
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operation should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report and with our audited consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K for the year ended.
Colonial Surety Introduces ‘The Notary Package’ to Ensure Protection in the New Era of Tech-Driven Notary Work
New offering is the first of its kind to include E&O and Basic Cyber Liability Insurance. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Colonial Surety, a direct and digital insurer, today announced the launch ofThe Notary Package, which Colonial created in response to a rise in cybersecurity risks for Notaries, which are the result of the industry’s pandemic-induced shift to digital.
Growing Number of SMEs See Themselves “Too Small” for Insurance, Says Brisco Business Insurance
London, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) without business insurance are on the rise, while many that do have cover fail to review it when business changes, a recent survey commissioned by Allianz Commercial has revealed. Of the sole traders and SME decision makers that...
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Members of A-CAP Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company. (. Charleston, SC. ) and. Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company. (. Salt Lake...
Security firm finds flaws in Indian online insurance broker
NEW DELHI (AP) — Last month, a small cybersecurity firm told a major Indian online insurance brokerage it had found critical vulnerabilities in the company’s internet-facing network that could expose sensitive personal and financial data from at least 11 million customers to malicious hackers. The little-known firm followed...
Alcohol Detection Systems In Autos Could Prevent Thousands Of Deaths Each Year Becoming Big Business for Ride-Sharing
PALM BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rideshare companies are evolving to utilize technology to make riders safer for their drivers and passengers. Ride-sharing is a vehicle service that matches drivers of private cars with people looking for local transportation. It's an arrangement where passengers connect with drivers through mobile apps or websites. Then they are taken to a certain destination alongside other commuters. The ride-sharing industry has grown at a rapid rate in recent years. Increased population and industrialization around the world, especially in larger cities means an increase in road traffic, and the need for comfortable transportation is at an all-time high. A recent report said that the ride-sharing industry is worth an estimated.
