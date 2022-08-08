Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
SoftBank posts record $23 billion loss on Vision Fund pain
SoftBank unveiled a $23 billion quarterly net loss on Monday, its biggest ever, as a market sell-off upended tech stocks and shredded valuations at its sprawling Vision Fund unit.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Japan's Nikkei leads losses in mixed Asia markets; SoftBank shares drop 7% after earnings losses
SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report. SoftBank Group's stock fell around 7% after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
Alibaba Gains 1%, JD Sheds 2%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As All Eyes On US Inflation Data
Hong Kong shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 0.1%, as investors looked ahead to crucial U.S. inflation data that will decide the course of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Shares of Alibaba rose 1.5% in opening trade, while those...
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
Factbox-U.S. IPO activity plunges as Ukraine war triggers volatility
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Market volatility triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring global interest rates has forced investors to pull back from backing initial public offerings, resulting in a dramatic decline in stock market listings in the United States.
Best Dividend ETFs (Updated July 2022)
Dividend stocks have been some of the best performers of 2022. Let's take a look at the best dividend ETFs for investors!
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with...
AMTD Digital and MEGL Stock: Are Meme Stocks Back?
This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Profit & Protection newsletter dated Aug. 5, 2022. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. On Aug. 2, AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) briefly touched $2,555 in a bewildering day of trading. With...
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the second-largest quarterly loss for the Vision Fund. Technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. It is the first time SoftBank has posted a loss at its Vision Fund investment unit.
China's Factory Inflation Hits 17-month Low, Consumer Prices Speed Up
China's factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened. The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said...
2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet
There are still good reasons to be optimistic about Alibaba's prospects.
Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Remains Sharply Lower In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Tuesday and remain mostly lower in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the way lower, while the Dow is posting a more modest loss. Currently, the Nasdaq is off its worst levels of the day but still...
