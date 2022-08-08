ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Softbank Group#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Banking#Business Economics#Softbank Reports Record#South Korean#Doordash#Wew
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
CNBC

Japan's Nikkei leads losses in mixed Asia markets; SoftBank shares drop 7% after earnings losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report. SoftBank Group's stock fell around 7% after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

AMTD Digital and MEGL Stock: Are Meme Stocks Back?

This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Profit & Protection newsletter dated Aug. 5, 2022. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. On Aug. 2, AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) briefly touched $2,555 in a bewildering day of trading. With...
STOCKS
ETF Focus

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)

When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
STOCKS
IBTimes

China's Factory Inflation Hits 17-month Low, Consumer Prices Speed Up

China's factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened. The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Remains Sharply Lower In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Tuesday and remain mostly lower in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the way lower, while the Dow is posting a more modest loss. Currently, the Nasdaq is off its worst levels of the day but still...
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy