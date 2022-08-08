Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
leominsterchamp.com
Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?
One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
Residents ready for some relief from the hot temperatures
People throughout western Massachusetts are ready for some relief from these hot and humid weather conditions. However, as people wait for some cooler weather, they've been trying to make the most of these limited summer days, no matter how hot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Low water levels in Connecticut River not ideal for swimming, boating
It was another day of extreme heat and with the ongoing drought, conditions out on local waters are not becoming ideal for water recreation.
franklincountynow.com
Update To Brookside Bridge Project In Orange
(Orange, MA) The Brookside Road Bridge in Orange will remain closed for at least one year after further investigations found multiple issues beyond the deck of the bridge that require immediate attention according to the Town of Orange. Massachusetts Department of Transportation has issued an apology for the inconvenience this may cause residents and is expediting the project process.
Heat Advisory: Temperatures feel above 100 degrees Monday & Tuesday
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has details on the heat wave and ways to stay cool.
Road projects in Palmer begin Monday
The Palmer Department of Public Works will be working in several locations this week for different road projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road. People in Chicopee are upset over a potential truck stop coming to Burnett Road in a lot next to a similar spot owned by Pride. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton. Inflation Reduction Act aims...
graftoncommon.com
Heat knocks out power in Grafton, Millbury; thunderstorm coming
Is it hot in here? You’re not alone. Roughly 3,000 homes in Grafton and Millbury are without power, likely caused by the stress of everyone trying to stay cool during the extended heatwave. National Grid reports power may be restored by 7:30 p.m. The National Weather Service, meanwhile, says...
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
westernmassnews.com
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Public Safety Committee approved a city councilor’s request Monday night to repaint the traffic lines on Route 202 in Holyoke. This comes after a fatal crash claimed a man’s life on that road last week. The repainting of the lines is in...
Most of Massachusetts in critical drought conditions
The Connecticut River Valley region has been declared as a Level-3 Critical Drought, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card. The region consists of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County in western Massachusetts.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Portion of Damon Road in Northampton was closed due to crash
A portion of Damon Road in Northampton was closed due to a motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
WCVB
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
Comments / 0