ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
leominsterchamp.com

Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WUPE

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
County
Franklin County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Franklin County, MA
Government
Greenfield, MA
Government
franklincountynow.com

Update To Brookside Bridge Project In Orange

(Orange, MA) The Brookside Road Bridge in Orange will remain closed for at least one year after further investigations found multiple issues beyond the deck of the bridge that require immediate attention according to the Town of Orange. Massachusetts Department of Transportation has issued an apology for the inconvenience this may cause residents and is expediting the project process.
ORANGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Splash Pad#The Us Drought Monitor
westernmassnews.com

Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire

Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road. People in Chicopee are upset over a potential truck stop coming to Burnett Road in a lot next to a similar spot owned by Pride. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton. Inflation Reduction Act aims...
CHICOPEE, MA
graftoncommon.com

Heat knocks out power in Grafton, Millbury; thunderstorm coming

Is it hot in here? You’re not alone. Roughly 3,000 homes in Grafton and Millbury are without power, likely caused by the stress of everyone trying to stay cool during the extended heatwave. National Grid reports power may be restored by 7:30 p.m. The National Weather Service, meanwhile, says...
WSBS

Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners

A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy